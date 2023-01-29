Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer, Vincent Bussow

Russia suffers significant losses in the Ukraine war. The Wagner group in particular is said to be hit hard. The news ticker.

Disinformation: Russia downplays its own casualty figures.

Russia downplays its own casualty figures. Current information: According to the General Staff in Kyiv, 800 Russian soldiers were killed within 24 hours.

According to the General Staff in Kyiv, 800 Russian soldiers were killed within 24 hours. Losses: The number of buried Wagner mercenaries increases sevenfold.

The number of buried Wagner mercenaries increases sevenfold. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Sunday, January 29, 8:30 a.m: The Ukrainian General Staff has announced that its forces repelled a total of 16 Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. They also attacked six temporary bases of Russian troops and an ammunition depot.

+++ 9.55 p.m.: Russia again suffers casualties in the Ukraine war. According to their own statements, units of the Ukrainian domestic secret service SBU killed four Russian soldiers as a result of a drone attack and at least three others were injured. The SBU announced this on Facebook.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia “loses a large number of soldiers”

+++ 8.20 p.m.: According to Ukraine, Russia is continuing its offensive on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts, but suffering heavy casualties. As a result, the Russian military is losing “a large number of soldiers,” the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Facebook. On the Kupyansk, Lyman, Zaporizhia and Kherson fronts, Russia is “on the defensive”.

Ukrainian soldiers patrol Bakhmut. © Libkos/dpa

In the past few days, up to 50 wounded soldiers have been taken to the hospital in Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region. In addition, the air force hit four Russian positions and two checkpoints on Saturday. Russian anti-aircraft positions were also fired upon.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Russian fighter jet and helicopter shot down

+++ 4:27 p.m.: According to the General Staff in Kyiv, Russia has suffered further losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian armed forces are said to have shot down a Su-25 jet and a Mi-8 transport helicopter last day. This was announced by the military leadership on Saturday morning (January 28). Ukraine’s air, missile and artillery forces have also attacked 18 Russian positions, including two command posts.

+++ 2.50 p.m.: In view of the high losses in the Ukraine war, the Russian military has to resort to unusual methods to generate new armed forces. A group of airborne troops from Russia is said to consist entirely of football hooligans. This reports that Institute for the Study of War from the USA in a current situation report. The airborne troops are actually among the elite troops of the Russian military. According to numerous reports, the Russian armed forces are suffering from the fact that fewer professional soldiers are deployed in Ukraine.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia downplays the number of victims

+++ 1.45 p.m.: According to the British Defense Ministry, Russia has given false information about its own losses in the Ukraine war. After an attack by Ukraine on a Russian position, Moscow put the number of victims at 89. According to intelligence information from London, more than 300 soldiers were actually killed.

According to the ministry, some of these false statements from Russia are deliberate lies approved by senior executives. Added to this are false reports from subordinates who want to downplay bad news for fear of the consequences.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Russia loses 800 soldiers in one day

Update from Saturday, January 28, 11:45 a.m.: The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has released the latest figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to reports from the Ukrainian general staff, 800 Russian soldiers were killed in 24 hours. Also striking are the high figures for destroyed vehicles and fuel tanks. The information comes from a war party and cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 125,510 (+800)

125,510 (+800) planes: 293 (+1)

293 (+1) Helicopter: 284 (+1)

284 (+1) Tank: 3,189 (+7)

3,189 (+7) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,344 (+4)

6,344 (+4) Artillery Systems: 2,188 (+8)

2,188 (+8) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 221 (+0)

221 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 453 (+1)

453 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,026 (+26)

5,026 (+26) boats: 18

18 drones: 1947 (+6)

1947 (+6) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 28)

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Wagner group has to create a new cemetery

First report from Saturday, January 28, 9:37 a.m.: Moscow/Kyiv – In the Ukraine war, losses are piling up on both sides. The high number of fallen soldiers is particularly remarkable for Russia, which was considered to be clearly superior at the beginning of the war. The military leadership of Ukraine recently put this number at over 125,000. Also the USA already spoke of more than 100,000 dead Russian troops in November 2022. Now there are reports that the Wagner Group in particular, which is fighting for Russia in Ukraine, has recently suffered heavy losses. Meanwhile, its founder is engaged in a domestic power struggle.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Wagner Group pays high price for conquests

the Wagner group from Russia known for human rights violations recently attracted attention in the fight for Bachmut. The military company claimed, among other things, the conquest of the nearby town of Soledar. But the successes obviously come at a high price.

This is what research by the news agency shows Reutersthat there has been a massive increase in graves in a Wagner group cemetery in just a few months. Since November 2022, the number of buried mercenaries has increased sevenfold and is now 200 New York Times According to Wagner, there is another burial site nearby with almost 900 burial chambers. Further cemetery areas are already to be laid out.

Russia’s losses: Wagner founder argues about omissions in the Ukraine war

While the Wagner Group is recording high losses in Ukraine, its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is attracting attention in Russia with domestic disputes. Recently, some things pointed to one Power struggle between Prigozhin and Putin there. Now, however, the Wagner founder took on Igor Girkin, a former military leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Both men have criticized Putin’s actions in the Ukraine war in the past. Now they accused each other of military lapses like that Institute for the Study of War from the USA reported in a recent report. The argument went so far that Prigozhin sarcastically offered his counterpart to fight with the Wagner group himself. When Girkin surprisingly accepted the offer, Prigozhin replied that he would not be effective at the front anyway. (vbu with dpa)