The losses in the crops of all the municipalities of the Region of Murcia caused by the inclement weather of recent weeks amount to 140 million euros, according to the estimates of the Autonomous Community, “especially due to the continuous rains in the months of March and April, the episodes of intrusion of Saharan dust and frosts».

This was recognized yesterday by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, after holding a meeting with representatives of the agricultural organizations Coag, UPA and Asaja and the Federation of Cooperatives of the Region (Fecoam). A situation for which the regional Executive “is going to request the Government of Spain to extend to 20% the reduction of the modules in the Income Tax of Physical Persons of 2022”, in line with the first additional provision of the Order HFP/1335/2021, of December 1.

affected crop 30%

is the percentage of the different harvests expected for 2022 in the entire regional agricultural sector affected by the episodes of heavy rains, Saharan dust and frost in the last two months, with an accumulated volume of up to 400 litres/m2 during this time in some counties.

“This is an exceptional measure that the Government must adopt in the face of an extraordinary situation in which the field is suffering from an exorbitant increase in costs, and to which the serious damage caused by the weather has been added, pushing the sector to the limit and compromising the viability of one of the engines of the regional and national economy”, he explained.

“But we need more,” warned Luengo, “because to this reduction, applicable to rent that is underway, must be added a reduction in next year’s modules for those products that have suffered losses that exceed 30% of the value of their production”.

A situation that in recent episodes has occurred in chard, apricot, almond, broccoli, cherry, plum, lettuce, peach and watermelon crops. As for the most affected regions, Campo de Cartagena stands out with 44 million euros in losses, the Northwest with 34 million, Guadalentín with 22 million and the Altiplano with nearly 16 million euros.

And it is that the devastation of crops has been enormous, in addition to the impossibility of carrying out essential tasks for the preparation of crops, pruning and harvesting, with the aggravating factors of rot, root suffocation and fungi. In fact, 80% of planted vegetables have been lost, 90% of almonds, 40% of stone fruit and 90% of planted melons and watermelons, among others.

On the other hand, the counselor reported the request to the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, for an urgent meeting, together with the representatives of the agricultural sector, “to address the situation of the crops in our Community, since the policies do not include the particularities of agriculture in the Region of Murcia and the weather that affects us, so it is impossible to cover the damage that occurs year after year.

inadequate insurance



From Coag they already warned last Monday of the inadequacy of insurance to the agrarian reality, since they do not offer suitable coverage. And it is that what was created in its day as a stability mechanism “has been transformed into a business that only seeks to maximize profits,” denounces this organization. In this sense, they plan to hold a conference on insurance to analyze these issues next Monday, April 25.

José Miguel Marín, president of Coag, clearly expressed his disappointment at the panorama shown by the balance that the organization has been compiling in the regional offices of the Region. For this reason, he made it clear that what happened “is devastating. We were aware that the damage was severe, but, once detailed by areas and crops, the loss is much higher than expected; and it also occurs in the worst of the contexts known by Murcian agriculture. With exorbitant production costs, we now find ourselves with a good part of our crops lost due to the rains».