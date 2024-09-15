Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The Russian tank losses in the Ukraine war are enormous. But the Moscow regime is still sending its soldiers on hopeless attacks.

Donbass – These are bitter numbers for the Moscow regime in Russia in the Ukraine war: The Russian army is losing thousands of soldiers and tanks in its attempt to occupy and destroy more land in Ukraine in violation of international law.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses many soldiers and tanks

By the end of July, the British Ministry of Defense in London, which closely follows the fighting through its military intelligence services, estimated the loss of Russian soldiers killed and wounded at 520,000. Many of them are not returning home, while Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin is sticking to his brutal imperialism.

And Moscow’s tank losses are also significant. In recent days, a number of destroyed tanks have been added to the list. This is documented by a video that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shared on X. It is said to show a thwarted massive Russian tank attack, probably in the eastern Donbass, where the fiercest fighting is currently raging on the front.

Losses for Russia: Ukrainians stop tank formation in front of Pokrovsk

According to the post, the 46th Ukrainian Airborne Brigade destroyed 26 of 46 Russian tanks when they tried to storm their positions. As the military bloggers from “Noelreports” write, the next failed Russian attack occurred on the Donbass front in front of Pokrovsk. Here, the Russians had taken village after village in recent weeks. But this time their attack was unsuccessful. According to the Ministry of Defense, the losses included 20 armored personnel carriers, which usually drive infantry (foot soldiers) into battle. The tanks were stopped by drones and artillery.

According to “Noelreports”, the 59th Motorized Brigade and the 21st Special Battalion are also involved in the defense of Pokrovsk (formerly around 60,000 inhabitants). The information cannot be independently verified. Recently, the Russian advance on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region had slowed down. The Ukrainians have already evacuated the city. Pokrovsk is strategically very important because the city has a fairly large train station, which the Ukrainian army uses to organize some of its supplies. The fact that the train station is still in operation indicates that it and the city are being protected more by air defenses, which in turn highlights the importance of Pokrovsk.

Military vehicles in total 17,811 Main battle tank 3371 Armored personnel carrier 4534

Source: Oryxas of 15 September, 4.30 p.m.

Losses of the Russian army: Many tanks remain in Ukraine

The Russians also lost tanks in the northern region of Kharkiv. According to the list on the open-source intelligence website Oryx The Russian regime has so far lost 17,811 military vehicles in the treacherous attack on its western neighbor. The losses include 3,371 battle tanks and 4,534 armored personnel carriers. (pm)