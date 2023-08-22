Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A girl looks at a damaged and captured Russian tank on Mykhailivska Square in central Kiev in June 2023. © IMAGO/Aleksandr Gusev/Zuma Wire

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Kiev’s troops have apparently captured almost 3,000 Russian weapons and vehicles. According to Ukrainian information, significantly more were destroyed.

Kiev – Kiev’s troops repeatedly succeed in capturing Russian war equipment. Since the beginning of Ukraine war According to Ukrainian information, more than a thousand armored vehicles, more than 500 tanks and 255 artillery systems of the Russian army fell into the hands of the Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine is fighting Russia with its own weapons: Kiev has apparently captured almost 3,000 Russian war machines

Overall, the Ukraine Apparently almost 3000 pieces of Russian war equipment were captured, according to a report by the Ukrainian Telegram channel UA War Infographics of Friday (18 August). The information could not initially be verified independently, but the estimates are based on publicly available photos and videos. Information about the condition and operational capability of the equipment and weapons was initially not available.

Ukraine has apparently captured these Russian war machines since the beginning of the war:

Armored personnel carriers (APVs) – 1044

Trucks, vehicles and jeeps – 569

Tanks – 548

Artillery systems – 255

Specialized equipment – 223

Drones – 123

Multiple Rocket Launcher – 52

Anti-aircraft systems – 46

Helicopter – 1

Source: Unverified estimates from UA War Infographics

Ukraine captures war equipment: other reports speak of 800 systems

In times of war, it is sometimes difficult to check the truthfulness of the information provided by the warring parties. A recent one from the Deutsche Welle published report had spoken of a total of 800 captured artillery systems or vehicles since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Modernized T-72 tanks, 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, the Grad multiple rocket launcher system, grenades and machine guns were also among the Russian military equipment confiscated by Ukraine, it said. According to this, Kiev’s troops can either use the found weapons and vehicles directly, repair them or use them as a source of information in order to adapt their military tactics to Russia’s weapons.

According to Ukrainian information, the number of weapons and vehicles destroyed by Russia is significantly higher. The figures could not be independently verified. But in the field of artillery, military experts have also recently confirmed successes in Kiev. According to Western military experts, Ukraine is currently doing well in destroying Russian artillery systems thanks to effective return fire. The Ukrainian troops had therefore at the Artillery no longer just a qualitative superioritybut also quantitative for the first time since the beginning of the war, said ex-NATO General Erhard Bühler in his podcast “What is to be done, Mr. General?” last Tuesday (August 15).

According to their own statements, Ukraine has destroyed these Russian war machines since the beginning of the war:

Armored vehicles – 8449

Trucks, vehicles and jeeps – 7692

Tank – 4358

Artillery Systems 5264

Specialized Equipment – 794

Drones – 4309

Multiple Rocket Launcher -719

Anti-Aircraft Systems – 489

Helicopter – 316

(Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces casualty reports as of August 21, 2023)

How much do the captured weapons bring? According to experts, Ukraine does not always have spare parts for repairs

Every gun captured by Ukraine means one less on the side of Russia – and is thus a success for Kiev. A minus for Moscow however, does not necessarily mean a plus on the Ukrainian side. After all, whether war equipment that may have been damaged can be repaired depends on the availability of the necessary spare parts. “On paper you can capture a lot of vehicles, but you don’t have the engines or the transmissions or the parts to keep them running,” said Michael Kofman, Russian military specialist at the Carnegie Endowment Experts Forum.

You would also have to offset the weapons that Russia got hold of from Ukrainian stocks. Moscow itself spoke in August, according to the state news agency Ria Novosti of 870 weapons and vehicles captured in Ukraine, including British, American, French and Swedish tanks. This information could not be independently verified. In July, Moscow’s troops succeeded in several To report to confiscate the modern British-made Storm Shadow Western cruise missile.