From: Christian Sturgeon

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Kremlin itself is largely silent. The news ticker.

Information from Norway: Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war are enormous

Russia's losses in the Ukraine war are enormous. The information processed here from the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 11.30 a.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released the latest figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to reports from the Ukrainian general staff, more than 700 Russian soldiers have been killed again. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 123,860 (+780)

123,860 (+780) Tank: 3175 (+14)

3175 (+14) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6334 (+27)

6334 (+27) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 4986 (+19)

4986 (+19) Artillery Systems: 2169 (+15)

2169 (+15) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 450 (+2)

450 (+2) Air defense systems: 220 (+0)

220 (+0) planes: 292 (+2)

292 (+2) Helicopter: 282 (+1)

282 (+1) boats: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 26)

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Moscow is silent on the figures

Moscow – Russia continues to suffer from enormously high losses in the Ukraine war. However, the number of dead and wounded Russian soldiers can only be estimated. In any case, the Kremlin itself is largely silent on its own losses.

At least one statement by Sergei Shoigu from September is known: “Russia’s losses amount to 5,937,” said the Russian defense minister at the time. However, the wave of mobilization ordered by Vladimir Putin at that time suggests that the losses are considerably higher and can only be compensated for with new recruits.

Russia has already lost thousands of tanks in the Ukraine war. © Matthew Hatcher/dpa

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war are enormous

What else is known about the Russian losses in the Ukraine war? In any case, estimates from Norway give completely different figures. In a recent interview with the Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Chief of Staff Eirik Kristoffersen said that almost 180,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far. “Russia can continue the war for a long time, despite the heavy losses,” Kristoffersen said, citing Moscow’s ability to mobilize the population and produce weapons.

Also, the independent Russian media company media zonewhich with the Russian service of BBC works together, repeatedly publishes figures on the losses. According to this, 11,662 Russian soldiers have been confirmed dead in the course of the Ukraine war (as of January 17).

“These figures do not represent the actual death toll as we can only verify publicly available reports, including social media posts from relatives, reports in local media and statements by local authorities,” writes Mediazona himself.

Ukraine publishes figures on Russian casualties

For comparison: In the ten-year war in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989, the losses in the then Soviet Union officially amounted to 14,523 dead.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian general staff publishes the number of Russian casualties every day. According to statistics from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, more than 120,000 soldiers have died in combat in the more than eleven months of the Ukraine war. (cs)