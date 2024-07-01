Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Russia is suffering enormous losses in the Ukraine war. Ukraine is releasing current data. The numbers are devastating.

Kyiv – The Ukraine War continues to claim many victims – on both sides, including among the civilian population. Reporting their own losses Russia and the Ukraine rarely. They are a military secret.

At the beginning of June, the Russian President also responded Wladimir Putin evaded a question about Russian losses in the Ukraine war. He did not give any concrete data, but pointed out that the number of deaths on the Russian side was significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian armed forces. The ratio was 1 to 5, said Putin.

War in Ukraine We provide up-to-date information on all developments in the Ukraine war and the situation at the front in our news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Losses in the Ukraine war are enormous – more than half a million for Russia

The Ukrainian side, however, emphasizes that significantly more Russian soldiers than its own have died in the Ukraine war. In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj stated that 31,000 soldiers had been killed in his own ranks. Ukraine now estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed and injured at more than half a million.

These figures come from the Ukrainian General Staff, which publishes new data on Russia’s losses every day. However, these figures cannot be independently verified.

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Russian Defence Ministry

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: figures from Kiev

According to Ukrainian authorities, about 1,110 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded in combat in the past 24 hours. This brings the number of casualties since the invasion began in February 2022 to approximately 543,810.

Date Losses within one day Losses since the beginning of the war July 1 (Mon) 1110 543,810 30 June (Sun) 1140 542,700 29 June (Sat) 1070 541,560 28 June (Fri) 1170 540,490 27 June (Thu) 1260 539,320 26 June (Wed) 1220 538,060 25 June (Tue) 1180 536,840

Russia also suffers heavy losses in equipment in the Ukraine war

The Russian military’s losses of vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against Ukraine are also high. The following list is an excerpt from the figures currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of July 1). Here, too, the information cannot be independently verified.

Tank: 8099 (+19 from the previous day)

8099 (+19 from the previous day) Armored vehicles : 15,550 (+26)

: 15,550 (+26) Artillery systems : 14,599 (+66)

: 14,599 (+66) Multiple rocket launcher : 1111 (+1)

: 1111 (+1) Air defence systems : 874 (+1)

: 874 (+1) Drones : 11,620 (+36)

: 11,620 (+36) Cruise missiles : 2333 (+2)

: 2333 (+2) Tankers and other vehicles: 19,713 (+70)

NATO announces assessment of Russia’s losses in Ukraine war

How NATOSecretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on March 14, 2024, that Western intelligence services believe that the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded has now exceeded 350,000. The country is paying a very high price for marginal territorial gains, he said. Ukrainian attacks have also sunk or disabled a significant part of the Russian Black Sea fleet, Stoltenberg added.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Western intelligence services estimate Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

In June, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin put the number of Russian soldiers killed or seriously injured in the war at around 350,000. At the end of May, Great Britain to the numbers. The British Ministry of Defence estimated at that time that about 500,000 Russian soldiers had been wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, including regular soldiers and about 20,000 members of the Wagner Group.

At the beginning of May, France also commented on the issue. According to the report, Paris estimates Russia’s military losses at 500,000, of which 150,000 are said to be dead. The Russian service of the BBC and Media Zone have so far been able to definitively identify the names of 56,858 dead Russian soldiers. (cs)