Of: Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Moritz Serif, Vincent Büssow, Nail Akkoyun, Lucas Maier

Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war. The past seven days in particular have been devastating for Putin’s army. The news ticker.

Losses for Russia: According to US estimates, the Russian army has so far suffered 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded.

+++ 9.22 a.m.: The General Staff of Ukraine has published updated data on Russian losses. More than 80,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Significant progress has also been made in destroying tanks and other combat vehicles.

Soldiers: 80,210 (+810 to previous day)

80,210 (+810 to previous day) planes: 278 (+0)

278 (+0) Helicopter: 261 (+1)

261 (+1) Tank: 2838 (+24)

2838 (+24) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5730 (+34)

5730 (+34) Artillery Systems: 1829 (+12)

1829 (+12) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 393 (+0)

393 (+0) Air defense systems: 205 (+0)

205 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4279 (+20)

4279 (+20) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1506 (+1)

1506 (+1) (Status: Saturday, November 12)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed 34 armored fighting vehicles in 24 hours. Again and again Russia has to accept heavy losses in the Ukraine war. © Celestino Arce Lavin/imago

Update from Saturday, November 12, 07:25: Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, a total of 4,560 Russian soldiers lost their lives in the fighting last week alone. The Russian armed forces are also in a tough position fighting with WWII-era equipment and malfunctioning rifles. As of Friday, nearly 80,000 Russian soldiers had been killed by Ukrainian forces since the start of the war, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Friday.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine demands surrender of Russian soldiers

+++ 4:09 p.m.: Ukrainian intelligence has ordered all Russian soldiers still on the deserted west bank of the Kherson region to surrender. In a message on its Telegram channel, the Directorate of Intelligence wrote that Moscow had left its own soldiers “at the mercy of fate.” “Any attempt to oppose the armed forces of Ukraine will be stopped. Any Russian soldier who resists will be destroyed.”

In the statement, the directorate told the remaining Russian soldiers that an immediate surrender is the “only chance to avoid death.” They would adhere to the Geneva Conventions and are ready to exchange Russian soldiers for Ukrainian forces, those from Russia be held captive.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: combat vehicles and drones destroyed

+++ 2:51 p.m.: New figures on the Ukraine war. Russia is therefore still struggling with losses. Thus, Kyiv destroyed six unmanned combat drones.

+++ 11.25 a.m.: Ukraine managed to destroy 14 armored fighting vehicles and 12 artillery systems in the war with Russia, which is withdrawing from the Kherson region. Thus, the Kremlin’s losses continue to increase.

Losses for Russia in the war: Ukraine destroys helicopters

+++ 9.55 a.m.: Compared to the previous day, Ukraine also destroyed one helicopter and ten tanks. Thus, Russian losses continue to increase. Russia recently announced its withdrawal from Cherson.

In addition, six other unmanned drones are said to have been shot down by the Ukrainian army. The assessment is based on information from Ukraine, an independent verification has not been possible so far.

Update from Friday, November 11th, 6.20 a.m.: Yesterday, Thursday (November 10), the Ukrainian army again inflicted damage on the Russian attackers. A total of eight bases with soldiers and military equipment were successfully shelled, according to the press service of Ukraine.

In addition, two ammunition depots and five air defense systems were destroyed. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Russian losses ’10 times greater than Ukraine’s’ according to Zelenskyy

+++ 10.25 p.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN states that Russia’s losses in its war against Ukraine are ten times higher than those of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian President also said that Russia’s military losses in personnel and equipment are staggering. With the help of Western partners, the armed forces of Ukraine managed to stop the Russian offensive and seize the initiative. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces estimates that Russia lost 78,690 military personnel in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, US Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 soldiers killed and wounded in the war in Ukraine and that Ukraine is likely to face similar numbers (see initial report of November 10).

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian military reconquers large parts of the Cherson region

+++ 7.45 p.m.: The Ukrainian military said it had recaptured large parts of the Kherson region after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area. However, officials in Kyiv warned that the retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.

A military spokesman said that in just 24 hours, Ukrainian forces advanced the front line in the key southern region of Kherson by 7 kilometers and took control of an area of ​​more than 260 square kilometers. Kyiv said it had taken control of the towns of Snihurivka and Kyselivka, both on important roads leading to the regional capital, Kherson. Kyselivka is located about 15 kilometers from the city of Kherson.

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: US General Staff sees “beginnings” of a troop withdrawal

Update from Thursday, November 10th, 4:40 p.m.: The Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has again commented on Russia’s announced withdrawal from the Kherson region. One sees accordingly the “beginnings” of a troop withdrawal: “You see the withdrawal of the Russian armed forces from Cherson. We see the beginnings of it. He was yesterday by [Russlands] Secretary of Defense [Sergej] Shoigu announced. So it’s happening,” Milley said in an interview with CNBC.

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Russia lost around 100,000 soldiers

First report from Thursday, November 10th: Kyiv/Moscow – In the war against the Ukraine Has Russia according to estimates by the US military, far more than 100,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded. The same probably applies to the Ukrainian side, US Chief of Staff Mark Milley said in a speech in New York on Wednesday evening (local time), according to media reports. In addition, around 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed. These numbers cannot be independently verified.

The war of aggression against Ukraine that began in February caused huge human suffering and was “an enormous strategic mistake” by Russia. The country will have to pay for this for years, Milley added in a speech at the think tank The Economic Club of New York.

Should the front lines stabilize during the winter, there may be a chance to negotiate an end to the conflict. If such an opportunity arises, it must be seized, Milley was quoted as saying. Should negotiations not come about or fail, the United States continue to supply arms to Ukraine. (nak with dpa)