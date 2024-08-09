Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Weapons deliveries from the West are clearly having an effect in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian military is recording new successes with them in Zaporizhia and Kursk.

Zaporizhia/Kursk – Hard blow on Friday (9 August) in Ukraine War: A Russian military camp in the Zaporizhia region of southeastern Ukraine appears to have been razed to the ground by US-made ATACMS short-range ballistic cluster missiles and precision-guided rocket launcher fire.

Smoke clouds in Zaporizhia: Ukraine wipes out Russian military camp with US missiles

At least that is what the video footage posted on X by the former deputy interior minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, is supposed to show. These details cannot be independently verified in the dynamic war situation. The training area went up in clouds of smoke. Military equipment appears to have been destroyed. There is no information on any soldiers who may have been killed.

The US Institute for the Study of War issued its well-founded assessment in April that ATACMS “represent a significant threat to Russian ammunition depots in rear areas.” As the war in Ukraine continues, Russia will therefore be faced with the fundamental question of whether it should better protect existing depots for military material and troops in occupied areas in Ukraine or distribute them in a partisan-like manner.

Ukraine has apparently wiped out a Russian military camp in the Zaporizhzhia region with ATACMS missiles. (Symbolic photo) © dpa

Powder keg Kursk in the Ukraine war: Russian military column badly hit

Ukraine has also apparently managed to land another blow against Russian troops in the contested Russian border region of Kursk. Near the town of Rylsk, which has a population of 15,000 and which Ukraine is trying to capture according to media reports, blazing columns of fire went up in the darkness. This is what videos and images are said to show, which were shared on social networks by accounts close to the Ukrainian military as well as by war supporters from Russia.

A column of Russian military vehicles is said to have burst into flames and burned out completely between Thursday evening (8 August) and Friday morning (9 August). This was the result of a Ukrainian attack using the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher artillery system. There are no reports of injuries or deaths. All information cannot be independently verified.

The Russian investigative magazine Agents Meanwhile, reported on Thursday (8 August) that Ukraine now controls at least 460 square kilometres of Russian territory in the region – an area larger than the German city of Cologne. The Ukrainian army therefore advanced within one day across two Russian front lines that the Kremlin had built over two and a half years – for a hefty sum of over 170 million dollars.

The current success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is probably also due to the use of weapons from the USA. US President Joe Biden was recently reluctant to approve the use of these for attacks on Russian territory.

On Thursday (8 August), however, the US Department of Defense’s deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, then announced that Ukraine was permitted to use these weapons in Kursk, Russia. “We have supported Ukraine from the beginning in defending itself against attacks coming across the border and in creating crossfire,” said Singh. Kyiv obviously did not need to be told twice.

In the Kursk region, the war in Ukraine continues to rage uninterrupted and is putting Russia under pressure: a Kremlin propagandist recently suggested a nuclear strike on Russian state TV. (pls)