Triumph without success: The Russian “S-400 Triumph” missile system at a parade on Red Square in Moscow. Photo: Ivan Sekretarev © Ivan Sekretarev

Gaps in air defense: Ukrainian drones crack the pride of Russia’s missile technology – and retake the airspace over Crimea.

Sevastopol – The sky is becoming holey over Crimea; The Russian invaders of the peninsula could lose air sovereignty over the peninsula. Allegedly, Ukraine has now switched off some of the Russian air defense’s mobile launch pads and their radar systems; This is reported by several sources, including the Kyiv Independent citing the Dutch investigative blog Oryxwhich also includes parts of S-400 missiles and radar systems in its regularly published lists of damaged Russian technology.

The next setbacks for Russia in the Ukraine war. It is estimated that at least 100 of these Russian air defense missile systems are stationed in Crimea International Institute for Strategic Studies. Ukraine now claims it has destroyed at least half of it.

Losses due to Ukraine offensive: Russia’s S-400 is actually supposed to turn Crimea into a fortress

The latest attack in the Ukraine war was directed against the S-400 surface-to-air missile – the pride of Russian air defense in Crimea with the internal designation “Triumph”. But now the bitter losses from the Ukraine offensive: Ukraine claims to have destroyed or at least seriously damaged two of four battalions with S-400 ramps. A battalion consists of eight batteries, each with up to twelve mobile four-man launchers, including radar systems and command vehicles.

The S-400 should be the Crimea to form an impregnable fortress, but apparently have difficulty holding their own against Ukraine’s ingenuity. The Russian online magazine Top war At the same time as the system was moved to Ukraine, quoted a Chinese journalist as claiming: “If one S-400 air defense system is destroyed, the US Air Force will lose up to ten F-35 stealth fighters.” That’s what Ukraine has now probably refuted.

Humiliation: Putin’s allies in Turkey are also betting on Triumph

What is piquant about the reports from Crimea is that NATO airspace has recently been defended with S-400s: Turkey acquired this system from the Russians in 2019 because the Americans did not want to sell Patriot missiles to their NATO partner. The Turks may now have been rubbing their eyes at how easily the pride of Russia’s air defenses can be cracked. English military expert Sidharth Kaushal even speaks of a “humiliation” of the Russian military Newsweek.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Small drones have devastating effects

Ukraine’s trick in its successful counteroffensive lies in the mix of weapon systems – in addition to the various cruise missiles made by French, British and American manufacturers, they also use around 40 different types of drones. Near Yevpatoriya in Crimea, Ukrainian drones are said to have first destroyed the radar and antennas of an S-400 unit, and cruise missiles then destroyed the actual missiles; that’s what she reports Ukrainian Pravda with reference to Ukrainian security authorities. Another S-400 unit is said to have destroyed Ukraine with a converted R-360 Neptune anti-ship missile – this model sank the Russian flagship Moskva in 2022. The Ukrainian defenders want to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin with their attacks against Crimea and the Black Sea Fleet stationed there.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Crimea was already occupied by Russia in 2014 and forms the bridgehead for Putin’s fantasies of integrating Ukraine into the Russian Federation – and also for his plans to once again emerge as an international maritime power through control of the Black Sea. The trigger for the current conflict is deeply rooted in Russian history, according to Ukrainian and German historians Oleksandr Donik and Rainer Lindner: “After an illegitimate referendum on the status of Crimea in March 2014, it was decided to annex Crimea to Russia in violation of international law .

On March 18, 2014, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted the Treaty on the accession of Crimea to the Russian Federation. On March 21, 2014, Vladimir Putin signed a decree ratifying this treaty and granting Crimea the status of a federal district within the Russian Federation. This was the prelude to the later invasion of Ukraine.

Defense of Crimea in the Ukraine War: Russia relies on S-400

In order to manifest this forced community, the S-400 also made its first military deployment at the end of 2021. After the latest strike in Ukraine, American military experts see a silver lining on the horizon – according to Can Kasapoğlu from the conservative think tank Hudson Institute: According to him, the S-400 radar technology is vulnerable to small or low-flying attackers; He also misses Russian adaptations to the Ukrainians’ tactics of attacking with drones and sees this as a great opportunity. Kasapoğlu: Further successes against Russian radar “will bring about changes in air superiority and will also be noticeable in the battle on the ground.”