The head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Sergei Marchenko, has calculated what losses will be caused to the country’s economy by the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2”. The text of his interview with the Der Standart newspaper was published on website departments.

“This is a loss of resources and loss of jobs – only about $ 1.5 billion a year,” the minister said. According to him, Kiev will lose its transit capabilities, and the infrastructure will be idle.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the US decision to impose sanctions against the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Diplomats expressed hope that US restrictions against the Fortuna pipelayer and Rustanker would further complicate the completion of the construction.

On January 19, it became known that the United States imposed new sanctions against Nord Stream 2. In addition to Fortuna and Rustanker, the list includes the tankers Maxim Gorky and Sierra, which, according to Washington, sail under the Russian flag. At the same time, two more companies withdrew from the project: the German Bilfinger SE, which was engaged in the supply and commissioning of security systems for the operation of the pipeline, and the Swiss Zurich Insurance Group.