At the beginning of the Ukraine war, hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives every day – now there are said to be around 30 more.

Kyiv – Exactly five months after the start of the Russian war of aggression on the Ukraine admits the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his public statements emphasizes confident in victory and above all underlines the positive news in the country. Among them: new deliveries of weapons from the West, the unbroken will of his compatriots to resist and the sharp drop in the number of casualties in the Ukrainian military.

While according to the TV channel nv At the beginning of the war around 300 people lost their lives every day fighting for Ukraine, the number of daily war casualties in the ranks of the military has now fallen to around 30. the German press agency (dpa) reported that in May and June there were also significantly more with 100 to 200 war victims.

Ukrainian soldiers have been defending their country for five months now. According to the President, the number of war victims has recently fallen sharply. (Iconic photo) © Bulent Kilic/AFP

Five months of war in Ukraine: Selenskyj calls on compatriots to persevere

From Counter-offensives by the Ukrainian armed forces, for example in the area of ​​the city of Cherson, is mentioned again and again. Russian soldiers had largely taken control of the seaport shortly after the start of the war. Large parts of the population have also been demonstrating loudly here for months against the Russian occupiers, who began issuing Russian passports to the city’s population in June. Attacks against pro-Russian members of the administration deployed by Moscow were also reported.

After five months of war, Zelenskyy called on his compatriots to continue fighting for their country: “It (the war) will certainly not make us hostage to this horror that the invaders have brought to our country,” Zelenskyy wrote in one Message via the short message service Telegram. The war “did not break Ukraine and will not break it”.

War in Ukraine: USA delivers weapons again – Zelenskyj calls for help with air defense

Even if a Russian attack on the port city of Odessa the relief over an in between Russia and Ukraine has already clouded the agreement concluded on Ukrainian grain deliveries again, this too is said to be with the help of the Turkey negotiated grain deal basically sends a positive signal to Ukraine. The prospect of being able to ship and sell $10 billion worth of stored grain gives hope for economic development to the farming industry and people in the war-torn country.

The arms deliveries that Ukraine receives from the West are also important military aid. Only in the past few days did they United States of Ukraine according to the nv– Report again 4 Himars-type rocket launcher and up to 580 drones. According to Zelenskyj, other air defense systems are more important.

According to the General Staff, almost 40,000 Russian soldiers have died in the fighting since the beginning of the war. Western experts assume, however, that there are significantly fewer. Russia last reported its own losses at the end of March. At that time, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow gave the number of 1,351 dead. In a leaked message purportedly from a Kremlin insider, there was talk of significantly more dead Russians. (ska with dpa)