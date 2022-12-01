In an interview with Poder360, the elected governor stated that he will seek a solution for tax collection with the Lula government

The elected governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas (PT), said that the State could lose up to R$ 2 billion in revenue because of the bill that limits the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport. To compensate for the loss, he said that he will seek a solution for the collection with the Lula government.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned law 194/2022 in June this year, with the aim of lowering fuel prices. At the time, the Chief Executive vetoed devices that provided financial compensation for the States. The approved text limits the collection of tax on these items to the general ICMS rate of around 17%.

“Obviously it compromises my investment capacity and the law provides for compensation for the States, but we need to clarify when and how compensation will be made by the Union. These are discussions that we want to be able to carry out with President Lula’s government because, effectively, an abrupt withdrawal of revenue from the States was made, clearly compromising our multi-year plans and our budgetary laws”said the governor-elect in an interview with Power360🇧🇷

Watch (32min9s):

Elmano intends to implement a partnership with the federal government to create jobs in Ceará. Among the planned projects is the duplication of the Estrada do Algodão, which connects the Cariri region to the metropolitan region of Fortaleza, in addition to investments for the production of renewable energy, which benefits the poorest population and small farmers.

“We need a lot of funding, in partnership with the federal government, either with BNDES, or with Banco do Nordeste, or with Banco do Brasil, to guarantee credit for the production of solar energy and for the installation of our green hydrogen plants. ”he stated.

Elmano also defended the discussion of the spending cap. For the petista, the government should increase investments in public policies when the State’s revenue registers high, regardless of the current fiscal rule.

“Under the spending cap made in Brazil, if revenue increases and the State has cash to increase its investment, the institutional rule prohibits it, this is a mistake. It makes no sense for the State to be able to offer better education and public health, if it does not do so because of a rule established in the Constitution”said.

Government

The governor-elect said he is in dialogue with the PDT so that the party integrates the government base. Ciro Gomes’ caption elected the largest bench in the Legislative Assembly of Ceará in 2022. The electoral race in the 1st round was marked by the breakup of the alliance between the acronyms in the State.

“It may be that one or the other ends up not joining, but I think that the vast majority of the PDT will be part of our project even for the sake of coherence, because my proposal in the campaign is to continue and advance the project that we defended in these 16 years old”he stated.

the governor Izolda Cela (no party), which was affiliated with the PDT, supported Elmano during the campaign. According to the governor-elect, part of the secretariat of the current management should be kept in his government.

“Some I have already noticed that they are open to continuing, others are not. I haven’t talked to everyone, but fundamentally I’m not going to compromise the project we’ve been carrying out in Ceará for 16 years. I am very aware of everything that has been done in recent years”, said.