Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage to the area of ​​the brain that controls language. It often arises as a result of a stroke, a brain tumor or a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s.

Bruce Willis, Hollywood actor and star of Crystal jungle, recently announced that he was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. This disorder affects a person’s ability to speak or understand other people coherently.

Many people had never heard of aphasia until this sad news was published, which may come as a surprise given that 300,000 new cases are diagnosed in the EU every year.

A disturbing diagnosis

“People tend to focus on causes,” says Dr. Nicoletta Biondo, a psycholinguist at the University of California, Berkeley. “However, not being able to communicate all of a sudden is a terrible thing. One day you wake up and realize that you have lost your ability to speak or understand others.

Biondo continues: “Aphasia is a great unknown, but lately more research is being done on it. We hope that this will help us to better understand the functioning of the linguistic system and provide a scientific basis for the design of treatments aimed at improving the quality of life of people with aphasia”. Any damage to the part of the brain that deals with language can cause aphasia. The nature of the symptoms varies depending on the location and size of the lesion.

Some people with aphasia just can’t remember how to say “orange.” Others may be able to write “orange” but unable to read the word, and others may say “apple” instead of “orange” and insist that it is correct. There are also those that when trying to pronounce “orange” end up emitting a pronunciation that has nothing to do with the word. Other people are unable to repeat “orange” after someone has said it to them and there are cases that they do not even understand the meaning of “orange”.

Different subtypes

“With better diagnostic tools, we will be able to identify which subtype of aphasia a person suffers from, so that medical personnel can recommend the appropriate treatment without wasting any time,” says Seçkin Arslan, neurolinguist and director of the research project. ProResA, funded by the EU, whose objective is to better understand the relationship between aphasia and the use of pronouns. “Today there is no method to put an end to aphasia, but there are treatments to maintain language ability for longer.”

Primary progressive aphasia (PPA) is a relatively rare form of the condition, although its prevalence is increasing as the population ages. It is usually caused by a stroke or progressive degeneration of the brain (for example, in people with dementia).

People with APP often show unusual use of pronouns (words like you, her, or it). Instead of referring to a person or an object by name, they prefer to use the pronoun.

“Pronouns can be difficult to process because they require memory to be in good working order. When a person hears a noun or a name, he has to reactivate in memory the memory of the object or the person that is being talked about. It is not that pronouns are the most important elements of grammar, but they are a small detail that can be used to determine the impact of an illness or a stroke on general linguistic competence”, explains Arslan.

The ProResA team seeks to better understand the markers of aphasia and develop tools that speed up its diagnosis. They will be able to predict the development of aphasia even in people who do not yet show obvious symptoms of the disorder and allow degenerative brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s to be identified earlier.

Currently, the international standardized tests for the diagnosis and determination of the degree of aphasia are only available in English, making it impossible to establish a comparison between countries on the severity of aphasia.

To date, the project Collaborations of Aphasia Trialistsfunded by the EU, and its many international partners have adapted the standardized aphasia assessment tools to 15 languages.

eye tracking

For the first time, data is being collected using eye-tracking technology, a tool that has proven very useful in diagnosing dementia. Typically, people who go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease show signs of impaired ocular mobility before any cognitive symptoms.

The participants in this study enter a “visual paradigm” in which they have to listen to a series of sentences while looking at images on a computer screen. When what is said and the image match, the participant must click the mouse.

An infrared camera directs a beam at the subject’s eyes, allowing their eye movements to be tracked. The camera records when people look at the screen and for how long, as well as the accuracy of each fixation of the view, the time spent analyzing the image and how quickly you click.

“If we finally create a database of people with APP by tracking their eye movements while they process language, we will have a tool that can predict the development of aphasia in people with mild dementia,” says Arslan.

Brain injury

A separate part of the ProResA project focuses on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to identify areas of the brain that are not working properly. The team has set out to create a map detailing brain damage and linking it to specific types of language impairment.

TIME is another European project using magnetic resonance imaging. Its director, Dr. Biondo, is dedicated to identifying the areas and brain networks that cause a dysfunction related to time.

Some people with aphasia speak “telegraphically”, that is, formulating sentences without verbs and that do not contain any temporal reference. “We communicate a lot with verbs. They are the nucleus of the sentence and they transmit essential information about the time”, affirms Biondo. “However, when someone says ‘I have dinner,’ we don’t know if the action happened in the past, will happen in the future, or is happening right now.”

Very little is known about the causes of this phenomenon, but there are those who believe that the problem is not merely linguistic, but that it responds to a difficulty in conceptualizing actions that do not occur at this time.

simple tasks

Biondo will ask patients to perform simple tasks — such as sorting a series of photos of famous people by age — and match the results with images of the brain that highlight the specific region where a lesion exists.

“When we get to know better what is going on, we will try to help people in a much more meaningful way. For example, we can work on practical ways to train the brain to recover functions that have been lost.”

The research described in this article has been financed with EU funds. Article originally published in Horizonthe Journal of Research and Innovation of the European Union.

