Minister of Economy and president of Caixa Econômica Federal are in contact with members of the Supreme Court

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a candidate for re-election, and his emissaries in the Planalto, are trying to get closer to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the eve of this year’s dispute. There are two reasons for this: the fear of the Chief Executive being arrested and the perception that the government is losing support.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, are contacting members of the Supreme Court. They think the climate has deteriorated a lot, found the Power 360.

The manifesto in defense of democracy, which already has 73,000 signatures, was one of the warning signs. Bankers, businessmen, 10 former Supreme Ministers and personalities in general joined the movement.

Celso de Mello, 76, took the lead. On the 3rd (July 26, 2022), he sent a harsh message against Bolsonaro to the former secretary of the Civil House of São Paulo Luiz Marrey. There was no shortage of adjectives: he called the Chief Executive of “mediocre”, “negligible”and said that the president has “aversion” to democracy.

Here are the 10 former ministers who have already signed the document: