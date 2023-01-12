In a study conducted by Stanford Medicine, patients whose loss of smell was affected by COVID-19 they were helped by nasal injections of platelet-rich plasma derived from their own blood. Early in the pandemic, when people with COVID-19 started reporting losing their sense of smell, Zara Patel, MD, understood that. A professor of otolaryngology at Stanford Medicine, Patel has for years studied loss of smell as a symptom of viral infections.

The results of the study have been published inInternational Forum of Allergy and Rhinology.

Nasal injections for loss of smell from Covid19: this is how they work

“Many viruses can cause loss of smell, so it was not surprising for us rhinologists when we discovered that COVID-19 causes loss of smell and taste. It was almost expected,” she said. Patel also knew that the condition could be long-lasting and that few effective treatments were available.

According to a 2022 survey by Patel and colleagues, about 15 percent of people who experienced loss of smell from COVID-19 continued to have problems six months later. There are about 9 million people in the United States and the number is growing. Many who report loss of smell also report loss of taste because smell is such an important component of how we perceive food.

Now Patel’s team has tested a new treatment for long-term COVID-19-related loss of smell using injections of platelet-rich plasma derived from a patient’s blood. In one study of 26 participants, those who received the treatment were 12.5 times more likely to improve than patients who received injections of placebo. The study was published Dec. 12 in the International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology.

Platelet-rich plasma is a concentrated form of plasma, the liquid part of blood, from which blood cells and other blood components are removed. It is rich in platelets and, above all, in growth factors, compounds known to help regenerate tissue. Platelet-rich plasma is purported to treat mild arthritis when injected into joints, reduce wrinkles when used on the face, and even regrow hair when injected into the scalp.

Patel was skeptical of such a panacea, but was intrigued by a study showing that injections of platelet-rich plasma were as effective as surgery in treating carpal tunnel syndrome, which is caused by compression and injury of a nerve in the wrist. He knew that COVID-19-related loss of smell was also a neurological problem, where the long-term effects of the virus prevent nerves deep in the nasal cavity from regenerating properly. These nerves connect to the brain and normally regenerate every three to four months.

“It’s a nerve damage and nerve regeneration issue that we’re dealing with,” he said.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus does not directly target nerve cells; it attacks supporting cells known as sustentacular cells, which have the ACE-2 receptor used by the virus to infect cells. These cells play a role in proper nerve regeneration, so persistent inflammation and damage to these cells can lead to long-term loss of function.

Patel had already completed a small pilot study demonstrating the safety of platelet-rich plasma injections into the nasal cavity when the pandemic hit, so he geared his plans for a larger study to specifically focus on COVID-associated smell loss -19.

All participants had confirmed previous COVID-19 infections and persistent loss of smell lasting between 6 and 12 months. They also must have already tried other treatments like scent training and steroid rinses.

“I wanted to make sure that whatever intervention I was going to study was not just in place of or equivalent to the treatments we’re already doing, but a lead above and beyond,” Patel said.

Half of the participants received injections of platelet-rich plasma into the tissue deep inside the nasal cavity every two weeks for six weeks, while the other half received injections of placebo (of saline solution) on the same schedule. Neither the participants nor the researchers knew who got what.

The researchers assessed olfactory ability using a standard smell test known as Sniffin’ Sticks. The test includes a range of odors, both pleasant (flowers) and awful (rotten eggs), and participants are scored on their ability to identify odors, distinguish them, and determine their strength, for a possible score of 48.

When the researchers checked in with participants three months after their first injection, those in the platelet-rich plasma group scored an average of 6.25 points higher than before treatment, which was 3.67 points in more than in the placebo group. They have gained more in their ability to distinguish different smells, known as olfactory discrimination. At three months, 57.1% of the platelet-rich plasma group had shown a clinically meaningful improvement, compared with only 8.3% in the placebo group.

Interestingly, when participants rated their ability to smell, both groups reported similar improvement. Patel said previous studies have found that subjective improvement doesn’t always match objective improvement.

The improvements in the placebo group could in part be due to a placebo effect, Patel said, but they could also suggest that spontaneous recovery may occur as late as six months.

COVID-19 has brought attention to post-viral loss of smell and perhaps a greater appreciation of the role smell plays in our daily lives, Patel said. While this study did not assess taste loss, smell recovery would likely also help with taste recovery.

“People always tell me that they never realized how important their sense of smell and taste was to them and their quality of life until they lost it,” she said. “People say, ‘My life has turned grey.'”

Patel now offers platelet-rich plasma injections to patients outside of the trial: “Our olfactory systems can be resilient,” Patel said. “But the sooner you do some sort of definitive surgery, probably the better the chance for improvement.”