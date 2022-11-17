Madrid. Hurricane-like storms can also hit cooler regions in the far north, and new research suggests they too will intensify as the climate changes.

In a new study, NASA scientists say that Arctic spring cyclones will intensify by the end of this century due to loss of sea ice and rapidly warming temperatures. Those conditions will lead to stronger storms bringing warmer air and more moisture to the Arctic.

“The cyclones will be much stronger in terms of pressure, wind speed and precipitation,” Chelsea Parker, who led the study, said in a statement. “Initially, the storms will dump more snow, but as air temperatures rise and we get above below freezing, they will dump rain, which is a big change for the sea ice sheet,” said the University of Maryland scientist. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

“The most intense storms will threaten shipping activities, oil and gas drilling and extraction, fisheries, and Arctic ecosystems and biodiversity; that’s where weather forecasting is important, but still challenging and difficult. It’s an interesting push-pull because as the sea ice recedes, that opens up more area for these activities to take place, but it could also come with more dangerous weather,” he added.

Arctic cyclones can cause sea ice to melt more quickly. Its strong winds can break and whip it and carry warmer waters up. Depending on your location, temperature, and whether these storms are dumping snow or rain, they can also cause ice to freeze or melt faster.

To better understand future conditions, the scientists simulated an Arctic with even warmer temperatures and less sea ice cover using the results of coupled model intercomparison projects. “When we add projected future climate change to the computer simulation, we see a large response from cyclones,” Parker concluded.