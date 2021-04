BINNACLE Aeromur wanted to be compensated for the future benefit of a business that it considered ruinous

The construction company Sacyr and the partners of the old Aeromur spent four towns demanding from the regional coffers the exorbitant amount of 518 million euros for the settlement of the Corvera airport contract, plus interest. Now, the Supreme Court has rejected such a request, which included no less than 224.8 million euros in compensation.