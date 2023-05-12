A free portion of noise with your beer? Visitors to the terrace of restaurant La Fontaine in Rijswijk have been able to count on this since January. There is so much noise coming from a ventilation shaft of the adjacent parking garage that no one wants to sit on the terrace anymore. The owner loses hundreds of euros in turnover every day. “I don’t even understand why this is allowed.”

#Loss #euros #due #ventilation #shaft #middle #square #crazy #words