A U.S. airline said one of its planes lost its main landing gear during takeoff on Monday, a repeat of an incident in March that helped trigger a federal safety review of the airline.

No one was injured on Flight 1001, which took off from Los Angeles and landed at Denver, a United Airlines spokesman said in an email Monday, according to media reports.

The company spokesman said in his message that the tire was found in Los Angeles, without revealing any details. There were no injuries on the ground or among the 174 passengers and seven crew members on board.

The incident is similar to what happened to a previous flight of the company, last March, when one of its wheels was lost shortly after takeoff from San Francisco Airport on a flight to the Japanese city of Osaka.

The plane, which had 249 people on board at the time, was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport where it landed safely.