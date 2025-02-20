Functional training by intervals, known by the acronym for its acronym in English, Hiit, is one of the most versatile disciplines that exist within the world of fitness. You can no longer talk about fashion. Years ago, he broke into the gyms and among the style books of personal trainers and the bubble of their success has not been punctured. Rather the opposite. A reason for weight that explains how quick form with functional training, which also adapts to different objectives.

As explained from the European Institute for Nutrition and Healthfunctional training “is characterized by adapting to the natural movements of the human body.” The jumps, the squats – we constantly bend down in our day to day – or the thrust work is the protagonist in most of the exercises that are part of the Hiit sessions. «It focuses on Movements that mimic daily life activities, thus improving strength, coordination, balance and flexibility»They add from the Altofit gyms.

In this way, work is complete: in the same session the whole body is worked. This type of training uses exercises that involve multiple muscle groups and global movement patterns, instead of focusing on isolated muscles, ”they point out from High Fit. «In this way, a very complete work is achieved since The activity of all muscles and joints is involved», They add from the European Institute of Nutrition and Health. This is, together with versatility and time savings, one of the keys to functional training.

Versatility materializes in the possibility of training anywhere because there is no real dependence on the material to put in shape with functional training. You can take advantage of the stairs that you go up or down daily to go to work or make the purchase, the banks of the park or the comba that you had abandoned in the house storage room, for example. Your main tool is body weight. And from there, you can add weight or difficulty with materials that you can store at home such as elastic tapes or the famous Russian weights or kettlebells.









Hiit in a high fit gymnasium



Instagram @altafitgimnasios





Working in short and intense sessions, which can be 20, 30 or 45 minutes for example, and almost always in circuit format —5, 6, 8 even 12 posts depending on time and if you train alone or in groups – or amrap – repetitions of the two or three same exercises – you can practice functional training in your home, in the park, on the beach or in the gym. The surface is the least because you can take advantage of what is in your environment to mount your training. And in the same way, you can also adapt the intensity depending on your state of form or needs.

That, as they affect the European Institute of Nutrition and Health, “functional exercises, in addition to being global, are of gradual intensity, but are always adjusted to our capacities and objectives.” This is, It is essential to be clear about the goalhence it is recommended that the work be supervised by a qualified professional.

And if not, you should know in advance what your goal is and how you can work it autonomously in HIIT training. Next, we explain three types of functional training according to the objective: gain muscle, improve your cardiovascular condition or lose body fat.

Three types of functional training

Raúl Ocaña, one of the personal trainers that we recommend you on social networks if you like to train for free or simply be up to date with everything that moves in the fitness universe, explains the Hiit training «can be done either single exercise intervals – for example, run a 20 second sprint and then rest 10 seconds – repetition of x number of times or make a circuit that incorporates exercises that recruit different muscle groups».

The question is to adapt to this model the time you have, the material or space in which you go to train and, most importantly, the objective that marks with your training plan. Raúl Ocaña Difference between types of objectives: losing fat, gaining muscle mass or improving cardiovascular performance, prioritizing the health approach to training.

To work HIIT training focused on losing fat, Ocaña recommends working in middle intervals, 45 to 90 seconds, with two -minute breaks, and making a minimum of four repetitions or rounds. “The idea can be moving in average intervals or long duration,” he says. «The ‘Active Long Intervals’ can be optimalapply them with two minutes of rest and make four times, ”he adds.

In the case of high intensity training with an objective of muscle mass gain, Raúl Ocaña focuses on short work intervals. «I recommend between 15 and 30 seconds with two minutes of rest so that the intervals are of high speed and high quality. Thus the rapid fibers are stimulated and muscle mass is allowed, ”says the expert.

And finally, if the objective is to improve cardiovascular performance; That is, the health of the heart, the key, according to Raúl Ocaña, is to do HIIT training with long work intervals. «They have to be long, from three minutes to maximum intensity. With another three minutes of recovery or a little more. About 4 repetitions in total and about four exercises so that the training is not superlargo, ”concludes Rañul Ocaña.