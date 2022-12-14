Livermore Laboratory performs first inertial thermonuclear ignition

The US Department of Energy has announced the achievement of break-even fusion ignition at Livermore National Laboratory (LNLL). During the experiment, conducted on December 5, 2022, a controlled fusion reaction was launched for the first time, which generated one and a half times more energy than was spent on it. This was reported in a press release published on the website of the scientific organization; the publication tells in detail about the scientific breakthrough Nature.

The experiment, during which the fusion threshold was overcome, was carried out at the National Ignition Facility (NIF). The reaction was started using 192 lasers that heated hohlraums – small gold cylinders, inside of which there is a capsule with a mixture of isotopes of hydrogen, tritium and deuterium. The lasers applied 2.05 megajoules of energy to the inner wall of the cylinder, which re-emitted it as thermal X-rays, which caused the outer shell of the capsule to explode inwards.

In the 1960s, a group of scientists at LLNL hypothesized that lasers could be used to induce fusion in the laboratory. This revolutionary idea led to inertial confinement fusion, beginning more than 60 years of research and development. In the end, the stadium-sized NIF complex was created, where lasers are used to create temperatures and pressures similar to those that occur in the cores of stars and giant planets, as well as inside nuclear explosions.

The shockwaves from the explosion cause the deuterium-tritium fuel to compress to pressures of hundreds of gigabars, which creates a hot spot at its center with a temperature of about 10 million kelvins. Under such conditions, extreme temperatures comparable to those of stars cause hydrogen isotopes to fuse to form helium nuclei, releasing additional energy and creating a fusion cascade. Thermonuclear fusion reactions produce alpha particles whose energy heats up the rest of the fuel.

3.15 megajoule was released as a result of a thermonuclear fusion reaction

The scientists showed that the reaction released about 3.15 megajoules of energy, more than double the previous record of 1.3 megajoules. The researchers classify it as an ignition (eng. Ignition) – a self-sustaining fusion reaction, in which more energy is released than is spent on its maintenance. To achieve a break-even fusion reaction, physicists made changes to the course of the experiment based on the results of previous studies. They increased the power of the lasers by about eight percent, and also made the target with fewer defects and adjusted the way the energy was delivered so that the explosion inward was more spherical.

The commercial production of fusion energy is still far away.

So far, there is no talk of commercial production of thermonuclear energy. The fact is that ignition does not compensate for all the energy spent on the operation of lasers – about 322 megajoules – but only that which was spent directly on heating the target. Thus, NIF is not an installation for efficient energy production, but only serves to experimentally prove the very possibility of ignition. Many experts doubt that the laser approach itself can become the basis for obtaining thermonuclear energy due to many complex technical problems.

NIF uses inertial controlled thermonuclear fusion (ICF), where a reaction is initiated by thermally squeezing pinhead-sized targets with lasers. However, to prove that the type of fusion carried out at NIF can be a viable method of generating energy, the efficiency of the output – the energy released compared to the energy that goes into creating laser pulses – must increase by a factor of 100 or more.

This result is still far from the actual energy gain needed to generate electricity. Tony Rollstone, fusion expert at the University of Cambridge

Theoretically, the problems associated with the low efficiency of laser heating can be solved by increasing the rate of pulse emission and quickly removing heat and debris from the chamber to launch the next target. New designs can also be used, where energy is supplied by laser diodes that produce energy in a frequency range that is strongly absorbed by the walls of the hohlraums. However, there are still factors that affect the economic feasibility, such as the cost of fuel and targets.

Livermore National Laboratory bypasses ITER

Along with ICF, there is another way to carry out thermonuclear fusion, called magnetic plasma confinement. It is carried out in tokamaks – toroidal installations, where plasma heated to extreme temperatures is held by powerful magnetic fields. The first ever experimental ITER fusion reactor based on tokamaks is being built in the south-east of France in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. The large-scale project began to be developed in the mid-1980s, and the grandiose construction is planned to be completed in 2025.

As in inertial thermonuclear fusion, the operation of the ITER reactor will be based on a thermonuclear fusion reaction of isotopes of hydrogen, deuterium and tritium with the formation of helium and a high-energy neutron. To do this, the deuterium-tritium mixture must be heated to a temperature of more than 100 million degrees, which is five times the temperature of the Sun. It is planned that experiments on plasma heating to launch energy-efficient thermonuclear reactions will begin only in 2035. At the same time, the engineering challenges and problems that professionals face in the construction of ITER are different from those that arise in ICF. One of them is, for example, the prevention of high-temperature plasma contact with the walls of the facility.