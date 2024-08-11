Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

A Ukrainian sea drone of the type “Magura V5” (archive photo) © ABACAPRESS/Imago

The MAGURA V5 naval drone proves to be an effective weapon in the Ukraine war. With targeted attacks, it causes losses on the Russian side.

Crimea – A Ukrainian MAGURA V5 naval drone destroyed a Russian KS 701 “Tunets” speedboat in a night attack. The attack took place near the Russian-occupied Black Sea peninsula CrimeaThis was announced by the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR. The information could not be independently verified.

The sea drone, which was used as a kamikaze drone, completely disabled the Russian patrol boat. The Russian armed forces use the KS 701 “Tunets” for surveillance and logistics tasks. According to the Kyiv Post, the oligarchs in Russia also use them for fishing – which has earned them the nickname “Putin boats”.

Ukrainian MAGURA V5 drones destroy Russian “Tunets” boats in the Black Sea

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence service, three other watercraft were also damaged in the attack near the village of Chornomorske, although their exact types were not specified. On May 30, the HUR destroyed two more of these “tunas” near Crimea.

The destroyed high-speed boat was probably used by Russia to monitor the waters near the peninsula and for logistical activities. The KS-701 “Tunets” boats are about 9 meters long, 2.5 meters wide and can accommodate up to six people.

Naval drone causes Russia repeated losses in Ukraine war

A Polish study recently identified the MAGURA V5 as the most effective naval drone in the Ukraine war. At the end of May, HUR had already destroyed two more “Tunets” type boats near Crimea. On Friday evening, 14 Russian ships were detected, eight of which were destroyed by drone attacks. (jala)