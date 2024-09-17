Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

The Ukrainian armed forces were able to disable a Russian BMD-4 tank. © IMAGO/Alexander Polegenko

Russian losses are piling up in the Ukraine war. Putin’s current record is poor. In Kursk, Ukrainian soldiers were able to strike again.

Kursk – On August 6, the strategic advance of the Ukrainian armed forces into the Russian region of Kursk began. Since then, Ukraine has been able to announce more and more territorial gains. Commander-in-chief Olexander Syrskyj reported at the end of August that 100 villages and almost 1300 square kilometers of Russian territory had been conquered in the Kursk region. For Russia’s rulers Vladimir Putin The Kursk advance is a thorn in the side. Kiev’s troops repeatedly deliver effective pinpricks.

Russian armored personnel carrier destroyed in Kursk: “Enemy brazenly jumped into a combat vehicle”

Through a coordinated action, Ukrainian air force troops were able to disable a modern Russian infantry fighting vehicle in a settlement in the Russian Kursk Oblast, reports Ukrainian PravdaThe tank was reportedly a BMD-4 combat vehicle. According to the report, the Russian combat vehicle was damaged by artillery fire during the first attack. One of the Ukrainian FPV drones (a drone controlled by video glasses) attempted to attack the BMD-4 at the same moment, but was repelled by electronic warfare equipment.

“The enemy brazenly jumped into a combat vehicle and landed in the village, knowing full well that it was controlled by Ukrainian forces. The Russians fired at a residential settlement from their stopping point, and Ukrainian artillery and FPV drone pilots quickly stopped the enemy equipment and rendered it unusable,” the press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reports on Facebook.

Putin’s troops suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses tanks and several dozen soldiers

There is a lot of bad news for Putin at the moment. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russian troops were repelled in a battle lasting several hours during a Russian assault in Kursk. The attack by the Russian unit is said to have taken place on Friday (September 13) and involved 14 military vehicles. Putin’s troops are said to have suffered heavy losses, including five airborne infantry fighting vehicles, an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier. Russia is also said to have lost several dozen soldiers in the attack.

Russia is also suffering bitter losses in the Donbass. The Russian army is losing thousands of soldiers and tanks in its attempt to occupy more land in Ukraine. A video shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on X is said to show a thwarted Russian tank attack. 26 of the 46 Russian tanks are said to have been destroyed. According to Oryx, the total Russian tank losses amount to around 8,000. (lw)