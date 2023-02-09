Home page World

From: Patryk Kubocz

Intermittent fasting is considered a good diet for long-term weight loss. A new study has examined the weight loss method for six years – with surprising results.

Kassel – When the scale shows a number that is too high, many decide to change something and go on a diet. People often have to grapple with the question: Which diet is actually right for me? Intermittent fasting is trending. This means that nothing may be eaten in defined periods of time.

Countless apps and guides want to help implement this diet practice. Now has a six year old Johns Hopkins University study in Baltimore presented new results on the subject of intermittent fasting. Over a period of six years, the researchers accompanied around 550 subjects, How hna.de reported. What conclusions do the doctors draw from the study and how was it carried out? Is Intermittent Fasting an Effective Weight Loss Method?

Intermittent fasting under the microscope: This is how the researchers examined the weight loss method

The subjects in the study are on average people who are 51 years old and have a body mass index (BMI) of 30.8, i.e. are classified as overweight. An overview of the respective categories of the BMI:

< 18.5 underweight 18.5 – 24.9 normal weight 25-29.9 overweight 30-34.9 Grade I obesity 35-39.9 Grade II obesity > 40 Grade III obesity Source: German Obesity Society

With the help of a self-programmed app, the subjects had to enter when they had their first and last meal and how much time there was between the last meal and going to bed. Regular notifications by phone calls, emails and notifications on the smartphone should motivate the subjects to make the entries regularly and conscientiously.

Is intermittent fasting a good way to lose weight? Researchers come to a clear result

The researchers at Johns Hopkins University determined that the average time between the first and last meal was eleven and a half hours. There was an average of 96 minutes between getting up and breakfast, while there was an average of four hours between dinner and going to bed. But did that help you lose weight?

However, the data that the subjects sent to the researchers did not reveal any correlation between intermittent fasting and weight loss. “The study concludes that there is no association between the timing of food intake and weight reduction,” writes Bennett. The study also failed to establish that intermittent fasting stabilized metabolism or improved body rhythm.

Intermittent Fasting Without Impacting Weight Loss: What Helps You Lose Weight?

The study’s simple answer to losing weight: eat fewer calories. It depends on how many calories you eat per meal. “Subjects who ate large and medium meals (over 1000 calories and up to 1000 calories) lost little to no weight,” writes Bennett. On the other hand, many smaller meals (up to 500 calories) throughout the day are effective for reducing weight.

< 500 / Smaller Meal Several small meals effective 501-1000 / Medium Meal Rather little to no weight loss >1000 / Big Meal Rather little to no weight loss

But how should one Changing morning routine to lose weight? Also the food in the evening plays while losing weight a role. (Patryk Kubocz)