Sophia Lother

Easy to lose weight? Apple cider vinegar is said to have amazing effects. (Iconic image) © Ute Grabowsky/Imago

Lose Weight Without Starving? A study examines the effect of vinegar on weight loss. The results are amazing.

Kassel – Anyone who wants to lose a few kilos quickly realizes that losing weight is not easy. Once the pounds have settled in, it’s usually difficult to get rid of them. Many diets and weight loss products promise quick and, above all, simple solutions.

The trick with the apple cider vinegar should also be easy, as reported by hna.de. And best of all: The diet contains no waivers. What research says about weight loss with vinegar and what to look out for.

Losing weight with apple cider vinegar – A study provides amazing results

Losing weight without having to give up sounds tempting. Researchers found in animal studies that acetic acid can reduce fat accumulation. Is it also possible for humans to melt fat with vinegar? Researchers in Japan tested this in a study with 155 overweight participants. Apple cider vinegar was used because of the taste.

They divided their subjects into three groups. The first received only a placebo, the second a small dose of vinegar, and the third a comparatively large dose. For a total of twelve weeks, the participants in the study drank 250 milliliters of water after breakfast and dinner. Depending on the group, there was either a substitute solution that tasted like vinegar in the water or a certain amount of apple cider vinegar. With amazing results.

Lose weight with apple cider vinegar without giving up? 15 milliliters of vinegar a day is enough

The subjects were asked to record in a diet book how much they exercised and what they ate. Her weight, blood pressure, BMI and hip circumference were measured again and again. Furthermore, they should consume a maximum of 25 milliliters of alcohol per day and no other vinegar. The participants should maintain their normal lifestyle as far as possible. The evaluation showed that the various groups did not differ significantly from each other in terms of their daily exercise and their eating habits.

The daily intake of vinegar actually made itself felt in the test persons. The participants who consumed the most apple cider vinegar also experienced the greatest reductions in weight and waist size. Additionally, their results indicated that vinegar might also have an antihypertensive effect. Although the weight loss is only in the range of one to two kilograms, previous studies have shown that even a small loss has a positive effect on health, the researchers report. Just 15 milliliters of vinegar a day would help to achieve these positive effects.

Other tricks can also help get rid of extra pounds. For example, on Tiktok, a Diet with rice paper propagated. The highlight: Because the meals are wrapped in paper beforehand, you eat the same, but a smaller portion. In addition, the rice paper also fills you up without containing many calories. Oatmeal can also help you lose a pound or two. (slo)