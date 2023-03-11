Lose weight eating a meal cut into small pieces? Well yes, you can and to say it is a Chinese study! In fact, from what the researchers have found Shaanxi Normal University of Xi’an in China, one trick to increase the sense of satiety is to trick the mind. But how? Cutting and mincing your meal into decidedly smaller pieces. The people involved in the study are approximately 34 e the average age seems to be 20 years old; the functioning of the test was very simple: each person was able to see as many as 60 images in which various quantities of chocolate were depicted. We are talking about grams ranging from 60 to 200 grams.

The images not only depicted chocolate in different quantities, but also showed pieces of different sizes and not at all comparable to what the proposed grams could be. For example: for 200 grams a person can imagine a huge piece of chocolate; the study, however, showed those same 200 grams of chocolate but in much smaller pieces. The chocolate was then subjected to inquisitive looks and chopped into small squares that varied from 9 pieces until you reach 16 parts. However, the test participants did not know the exact weight of the proposed chocolate and were asked to figure it out or guess it.

Lose weight: smaller pieces are more filling, especially the mind

The answers of the people involved were, for better or worse, almost the same: chocolate with smaller pieces but in larger quantities were associated with satiety. And none of them ever noticed that the same amount of chocolate, in smaller pieces, was the exact same weight as the chocolate shown in larger pieces. Simply put: they felt full by tricking the mind. The entire research was published on Food Quality and Preference and has already seen many onlookers delve into the subject, complete with an explanation from the Professor Luigi Schiavoresearcher and teacher of Human Nutrition and Applied Dietetics, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry “Scuola Medica Salernitana”, University of Salerno.

“In truth, some scientific research had already highlighted this phenomenon by demonstrating that the size of the portion of food eaten influences its consumption. These findings imply that we can adjust people’s perceived portion sizes by varying the number of foods per unit, thus prompting individuals to make more rational portion size decisions. In particular, some studies have shown that when the portion size of food is doubled, consumption increases by 35%.

“This is a phenomenon known in scientific literature as the “portion size effect”. In particular, some studies have shown that, by varying the size of the portions of a given food, the consumption of this food will change unconsciously. It is a trick that we nutritionists often use with patients suffering from obesity, advising us to use smaller dishes at meals. In fact, in a small dish, even a little food seems to be more” explains Professor Luigi Schiavo, highlighting that losing weight together with an expert nutritionist can lead to demonstrable benefits not only over time, but also by science.