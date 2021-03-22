Eleven games leads the Pitu Abelardo on the bench Alaves. In the of Cup, before him Almeria, his team was eliminated and received five goals. In the ten of League remaining has added a victory, with the Valladolid in Vitoria and two draws, before Getafe and Cádiz. The first tasted like victory in Madrid and, the second, to defeat in Mendizorroza. They are only five points out of 30 possible. But the situation of the team does not depend on the coach but on planning and a squad that are not offering the expected returns. In addition, Alavés will not pay the salary of four coaches.

We still have to close the case of Asier Garitano. The Gipuzkoan coach was dismissed in the absence of four games to end the 2019-20 campaign and was Lopez Muniz the one who obtained the permanence. Garitano ensures that he was never in relegation positions and that he is owed the entire season. The situation is extreme, but the other teams at the bottom of the table either do not add or do it from point to point. Lose in the Wanda It was part of the plans, so you don’t have to do hara-kiri either. There will be other games against direct rivals (Huesca, Elche, Eibar) in which they will have to give everything to add and rivals, no.