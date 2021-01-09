If you under Niko Kovac suffered a period of weakness in which BVB was at times up to eleven points, the triple followed at the end of the season. Last season also under Kovac, Kovacs was released at the end of the series. At this point in time, RB Leipzig were leaders. On the 34th matchday, Bayern nevertheless lifted the bowl.

Now Hansi Flick is on the sidelines and has to overcome the first difficult phase of his team. There are only two points between the first rival RB Leipzig and the leaders. A victory in the top game would have given the trade fair townspeople a place in the sun.

When RB Leipzig was at the top for a long time last season, they gambled away the championship themselves. Too many draws against supposedly smaller opponents cost too many points in the end. Can you speak of a small opponent at Borussia Dortmund? With all love and respect, no you can’t. And anyone who, like Julian Nagelsmann, has made a big announcement before the duel that the three points would certainly be planned in, must then follow suit.

Does Leipzig have a psychological problem in the crucial games? Or is it arrogance that keeps the biggest of the Red Bull clubs tripping over its own feet? Often you have to hear in Saxony that you would not always treat your opponent with the necessary respect, or that you would not approach the games with the necessary seriousness. Sure, whoever is that good has envious people. The cops have worked out that too. But if you want to displace FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund from the top positions in the table, you have to beat them both. And the people of Leipzig manage that too rarely.

So you not only miss the leap to first place in the table, but BVB also makes up points. Leipzig has already given up the championship. Exactly the same way. You should actually have learned from it.

But the big crack came before Christmas. In the Ruhr area people were so convinced of themselves that the first to count Leverkusen as a candidate for the championship. Immediately there was the first defeat against FC Bayern Munich. Just put it on your pants. If it was just a game it wouldn’t be a problem. But the appearances that followed against Frankfurt and Bremen give little courage to improve.

Was you too surprised by yourself? A certain amount of self-confidence is of course good and appropriate. But still you should try to land on a place in Leverkusen that is not lower than fourth place. They are currently in third place in the table, one point behind Borussia Dortmund. The focus should now be on that and not up to the championship. Then maybe it will succeed again with victories and the championship ranks will come by themselves.

The long-awaited success should finally come with a new coach. Nevertheless, Emre Can urges caution in the Sky interview. Filing premature claims would be wrong. They simply dropped too many points earlier in the season for that. Among other things against 1. FC Cologne. If you want to become a champion, you just have to win games like this. But neither BVB nor RB Leipzig seem to be constantly able to do this.

It seems that despite the current weak phase of FC Bayern, the record champions will be at the top again in the end. Because the competitors take the points away from each other. Because there is nothing to be gained in the games against Munich. So you have to help yourself elsewhere. But the inconsistency and the failure in the decisive games give an idea that you can artificially build tension, but in the end the same team will win again anyway.