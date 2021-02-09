‘Losing Alice’ takes his time developing his story, but that makes it even more interesting. The Apple TV + series, one of the latest sensations in the Israeli audiovisual industry, begins with an image that is as forceful as it is terrifying: a young woman carrying several balloons goes up to the hotel room where, for a few days, her father. In his absence, he sits on the bed and shoots himself in the mouth.

Then the story focuses on Alice (Ayelet zurer), a veteran film director, disruptive and transgressive in her youth, who finds herself in low hours. The reason? For a few years he has put his professional career aside and is dedicated to directing advertisements, teaching classes and taking care of his children. Meanwhile, her husband David (Gal torent) is one of the biggest stars in Israeli cinema. One night, Alice takes the train home. During the journey, a young screenwriter named Sophie (Lihi kornowski) recognizes it. Apparently, Alice’s work is what has prompted the girl to follow in his footsteps in the world of cinema. In fact, he recently finished writing his first script and sent it to David’s agent, who, in principle, is willing to participate in the film. Alice didn’t know anything. Upon arriving home, Alice asks her husband about it. The film will be directed by a renowned filmmaker and the script seems excellent. When Alice reads it, she couldn’t agree more. It describes a friendship between two teenage girls that falls apart when one of them falls in love with the other’s father. The filmmaker will begin to obsess over the young screenwriter.

Thus begins a psychological thriller of mystery and intrigue, which addresses issues such as toprofessional ambition, managing loss of relevance or sincerity with passages that flirt with eroticism -the dance scene or the sofa are two examples- without hardly showing a chunk. As Sophie enters the seemingly idyllic life that the couple have built and which is symbolized by the big case they are raising, the family seems to be falling apart, secrets take on more and more importance, and jealousy, selfishness and low self-esteem begin.

It smells of ‘Basic Instinct’, of ‘The Hand That Rocks the Cradle’ and, above all, of the seminal ‘Fatal Attraction’, but the fact that the protagonism falls on two women is a breath of fresh air in a story that, despite not telling anything new, inevitably captures. Sigal Avin, responsible for one of the chapters of ‘All my boyfriends’, is behind a very well shot proposal and with more than solvent interpretations. Both Kornowski, who has barely taken his head out of the Israeli production, in the role of the twisted Sophie, and Ayelet Zurer, whom we have seen in titles such as ‘In the spotlight’, ‘Angels and demons’ or the series ‘Daredevil’, are great in this story in which how it is told is almost as important as what is told.

‘Losing Alice’ is revealed by chapter a week on Apple TV +.