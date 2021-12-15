Barcelona yesterday, not having to play a match in this round of the Copa del Rey, took the opportunity to play in Saudi Arabia the first edition of the Maradona Cup of history. It was against Boca Juniors, and the xeneizes took the trophy on penalties after drawing in the 90 minutes regulations (1-1 and 4-2).
The game in general it was quite boring. The azulgrana could not at any time impose a high rhythm, and they were not superior to a team that it has much less level than they a priori. Argentine football is still far from European, like the South American in general. That circumstance was not noticed yesterday in any moment.
Yes there were some exciting details, such as fitness in which Dani has returned Alves or the desire of Riqui Puig. Xavi’s plan to bet on young people is always a good option, and yesterday some like Baldé, Jutglá (scorer) or Ilias they left great impressions. They will go into the Terrasa coach’s plans from now on.
In spite of everything, yesterday’s defeat in the shootout is a small slab more for a Barcelona that does not lift its head. Since the arrival of Xavi have barely achieved 2 victories (controversial) in 6 games, they have definitely shot the league (to see if they reach positions Champions) and have been relegated to a Europa League where is waiting for you Naples.
I said, a disaster that with the game against Boca only gets worse. Barcelona is a club in the UVI that need victory like eating right now. Saturday against Elche at home you will have the perfect opportunity. You have to get out of this depression.
#Losing #Boca #evidence #culé #crisis
