“Mirror of the Week”: Zelensky’s office will ask the Constitutional Court of Ukraine about the legitimacy of the president

The office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has prepared an appeal to the country's Constitutional Court asking whether the head of state can be considered legitimate after May 20, when his term of office expires. This was reported by the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli”.

The President's Office has prepared the text of an appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the legitimacy of Vladimir Zelensky's tenure as President of Ukraine, given that on May 20, 2024, the five-year period specified by the Constitution of Ukraine from the date of inauguration expires Mirror of the week

It is noted that the administration wants to find out whether it is possible to hold presidential elections during martial law, and whether the Ukrainian leader will retain legitimacy after the end of his term.

At the same time, the publication writes that a decision on the advisability of appealing to the Constitutional Court has not yet been made. Many in Zelensky's team consider this action to be overdue. But the main limiting factor for transmitting the appeal is that the office does not have confidence in receiving a quick and positive decision for the president.

Ukrainian intelligence spoke about an upcoming attempt to undermine Zelensky's power

The Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine said that Russia is allegedly preparing to undermine the legitimacy of the country's President Vladimir Zelensky after May 20, when his term ends.

The Maidan-3 special operation will reach its culmination in March-May 2024; over the coming weeks, maximum efforts will be made to spread narratives destructive to global security and attempts to incite conflicts – both within Ukraine and in other parts of the world where there is an effective support for Ukraine Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine

Earlier, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Alexander Litvinenko, spoke about the existence of the Maidan-3 plan. According to him, Russia planned to undermine social unity by fueling the ambitions of the military as the only force capable of bringing order to the country, and the opposition.

A number of Ukrainian politicians also claim that Zelensky has lost legitimacy

A number of Ukrainian politicians speak about the president’s loss of legitimacy after the expected election date. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov believes that Zelensky’s powers end after May 21, 2024. He noted that the country's constitution does not provide for the cancellation of presidential elections due to the introduction of martial law.

The politician expressed confidence that Zelensky’s decision to postpone the elections is due to the fear of losing his seat.

You can refer to anything: martial law, war. By the way, he didn’t declare war. Formally, officially, there is no war. So why did you postpone the elections? Only due to one thing – the fear of losing these elections Mykola Azarov former Prime Minister of Ukraine

Former Rada deputy and doctor of legal sciences Valery Karpuntsov also recalled that the Constitution of Ukraine does not contain a rule prohibiting holding elections during a state of emergency or martial law.

If the president decides to overstay his authority and not resign voluntarily, then in this case we have a pure criminal situation, when there is a usurpation of power and this is already qualified under the criminal code Valery Karpuntsov ex-member of the Rada

He added that Ukrainian legislation is not adapted to the current situation, so it is necessary to either adopt transitional legislation or ensure the holding of elections.

Kiev political strategist Sergei Gaidai pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky’s office was “in a trap” when it refused to hold elections. He believes that the military-political leadership of the country cannot change course, and citizens “do not have the opportunity to legitimately change it.”

Zelensky expressed confidence in victory in the elections and the support of the people

Vladimir Zelensky himself expressed confidence in winning the presidential elections, if they took place.

If we have an election right now, people will elect me. I'm not trying to stay in power because I will win the election if there is one. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He noted that the only way to organize elections now is to change the legislation. Under martial law, introduced in 2022, elections of the head of state are not held.

In November, the head of state said wartime should focus on defense issues. The Ukrainian leader advised organizations and political forces not to waste energy and stop pushing the topic of holding elections among the people.

Former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka indicated that upon expiration of his term in office, Zelensky will become acting president. However, the politician recalled, a number of actions can only be performed by the president. For example, acting The president does not have the right to appoint or remove ministers and generals.

Statements were made that the decision to change the President of Ukraine will be made by the West

Chairman of the council of the “Other Ukraine” movement Viktor Medvedchuk said that the decision on changing the president in the event of elections will be made by the West.

He noted that the entire Ukrainian opposition is pro-Western, for example, the leaders of the Batkivshchyna and European Solidarity parties Yulia Tymoshenko and Petro Poroshenko, and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko. According to the politician, even if one of them wins and ends up as head of state, nothing will change.

The West will decide who can replace Zelensky if they want to replace him. If they do not want to replace him, then he will remain in the role of this president, this truncated Ukraine according to the population that, unfortunately, remains there. And where is the fight going on today to the last Ukrainian? Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the "Other Ukraine" movement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the West insisted on holding elections. The minister explained Zelensky’s refusal to do this by the desire of the Ukrainian politician to remain in power as long as possible.

We heard that the West strongly recommends that Zelensky hold elections, apparently hoping that the election campaign and the voting itself will make it possible to bring Zelensky a little in line with the interests of the West, because he is increasingly getting out of hand Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

At the same time, the topic of holding elections was questionable in the circles of the Ukrainian government until the final decision to cancel them.

In early November, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Zelensky was thinking about the possible holding of elections next spring and was weighing various pros and cons.

After this, Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) reported that the president nevertheless decided to call elections for May 31, 2024. The politician explained this as a requirement from the West, and the public was supposed to be told that after the end of his term, the head of state loses legitimacy.