Tamar Tropiashvili was only 9 years old. After the alarm for a rocket arriving in her city, she took refuge with her family in the bunker of their home. However, her heart couldn’t handle it fear for all those bombings that have been affecting there for days Palestine and Israel. Admitted to hospital, she lost her life shortly after, always assisted by her family who are now desperate due to the serious loss.

The 9-year-old girl was at home with her mother when suddenly she sirens began to sound. The woman, together with the child and the dog, found refuge in a protected room of the apartment.

Dad wasn’t there. And she, to feel safe, had taken a stick and a knife to defend her mother. Suddenly, however, she started feeling sick. When the sirens stopped sounding, he could no longer breathe.

Mom immediately called for help and Magen David Adom paramedics did everything they could to save his life. They managed to revive her after 30 minutes and then rushed her to hospital.

Here the doctors did everything for her, but they could not save her young life. The family is desperate. She was healthy, she had never suffered from any illness. Her parents, at her funeral, said they didn’t understand how great the fear she had felt since the outbreak broke out. war between Palestine and Israel.

