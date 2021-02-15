D.he impeachment trial against Donald Trump is over, but it was only a beginning. Coming to terms with the storm on the Capitol on January 6th and its history will keep the Americans busy for a long time. In Congress, politicians from both parties are calling for an independent commission to be set up. “What was known before? Who knew what? And since when? ”Asked Bill Cassidy. He is one of seven Republicans who voted to condemn Trump. He demands a full investigation: everything must be clarified.

Chris Coons, a Democratic Senator from Delaware and confidante of President Joe Biden, also affirmed: In order to secure the Capitol in the future, an investigative body based on the model of the independent commission, which examined the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, was required. Even the Republican Lindsey Graham, who accuses the Democrats of impeaching the rule of law, speaks out in favor of such a commission.

Inquiry commission for September 11th as a model?

The mandate for this would have to be given by Congress. This would also have to determine the scope of the investigation. And that’s where the problems begin. The Democrats want to investigate traces that could prove the links between the violent perpetrators and Trump. Many Republicans, however, simply want to know why security warnings were ignored.

Of course, the question of when the National Guard was mobilized and who gave the order is part of the political dispute. The analogy to 9/11 is difficult: at the time it was about an unprecedented attack from the outside – by Islamist terrorists. America was moving closer together at the time. This time the country is divided, and even Republican party leaders accuse their former president of “unscrupulous behavior” and “continued negligence”.

The work of law enforcement agencies also shows how difficult it is to find a category for the attack on the Capitol. A look at those arrested so far or the charges does not give a clear picture: From losers who saw the opportunity for five minutes of fame, to extremist and militant groups who had planned the attack and were possibly in contact with Trump’s environment with it.

Wanted posters with photos of wanted people hang at stops across the country. The FBI continues to seek clues. Arrests have been made in 42 states. Texas tops the list with 24 arrests. The Ministry of Justice announced in January that the investigation was unprecedented in its scope. Around 250 charges have been filed so far.



With the evaluation of video recordings, especially from the surveillance cameras (but also the footage from social media), more and more charges were added: violent entry into the Capitol, assault, illegal carrying of weapons, death threats. Anyone who has entered the Capitol without authorization and destroyed or stolen property of the United States faces a prison sentence of up to six months. Anyone who illegally carried a weapon with them could end up in prison for up to five years. Offenders who can be proven to have seriously attacked security forces face a prison sentence of up to twenty years if convicted. The spectrum begins with trespassing and ends with domestic terrorism.