WORLD: It is said that one should run rather slowly in the morning when empty. What intensity do you recommend?

Matthias Marquardt: If you want to optimize your fat metabolism, you should run really slowly. If I run too fast, I need sugar as fuel because it can provide more energy more quickly. I can only keep burning fat when I go slowly.

WORLD: Let’s talk briefly about a hobby runner who is preparing for a marathon, for example. What does the sober run bring him?