What is the right snack for losing weight? Two new studies that add to the numerous scientific evidence indicate that the consumption of almond-based snacks, as part of a reduced-calorie diet in obese or overweight adults, can not only improve the quality of the diet, but can also help manage weight, as well as promote weight loss, with beneficial effects also for the heart. (AUDIO)

STUDIES

The first study, published in ‘Obesity’ – reports a note – followed 140 Australians aged between 25 and 65 with overweight or obesity for 9 months. For the first 3 months, participants reduced their daily calories by 30%, one group through a nut-free diet, the other through an almond-enriched diet, in which the latter provided 15% of calorie needs daily, equal to approximately 30-50 grams. With both diets, after 3 months the participants lost an average of 7 kilograms and improved their lean body mass. Furthermore, they continued to lose weight, approximately 1 kg, over the following 6 months. “Sustaining weight loss after a weight management program – says dietician Ambra Morelli – can be challenging: many people regain weight at the end of the calorie restriction phase. This study has shown that adding almonds to a diet plan for weight management can not only promote significant weight loss, but also offer healthy and sustainable dietary supplementation.”

The study also highlighted, in subjects who consumed almonds, a decrease in the so-called ‘bad fats’, i.e. those that favor atherosclerosis, which can reduce cardiovascular risks. This data has already emerged from other previous research which suggests, but does not demonstrate, that consuming 43 g per day of most nuts, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, can reduce the risk of heart disease. Future studies will need to analyze the effects of different doses of almonds and consider people with additional risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, as the results are not generalizable to populations with chronic diseases.

The second study, published in the ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’ – continues the note – demonstrated that almonds, consumed as a snack for a long period (12 months) can improve the overall quality of the diet, without causing weight gain , in healthy, non-obese New Zealand adults who routinely consume snacks. Half of the 136 participants consumed 43 g of almonds or an amount equal to 10% of their daily calorie intake (whichever was greater), while the remaining participants in the control group consumed a snack with the same calorie intake and high in carbohydrates. Participants in the ‘almond group’ consumed significantly more protein, polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, fibre, vitamin E, calcium, copper, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc, and less carbohydrates and sugars, compared to the control group.

There were no statistically significant changes in weight or lipids in either group during the study, suggesting that almonds did not cause weight gain. Women in the almond group had no statistically significant change in visceral fat, while men had a statistically significant increase in visceral fat compared to the control group. This result has not been observed in previous studies. However, it is important to note – we read in the note – that the study was carried out during the Covid-19 lockdown, which may have influenced eating habits and exercise levels. Participants were people of normal weight or overweight, so the findings may not generalize to other populations, such as those affected by obesity.

THE RIGHT AMOUNT

All of these studies, supported by the Almond Board of California, add to a growing body of scientific evidence suggesting that almonds, consumed as part of a healthy diet, do not cause weight gain and therefore can be included in low-calorie diets for weight loss. Furthermore, they contribute to improving the overall quality of the diet and reducing the risk of heart disease. A 30 g handful of almonds – concludes the note – provides 4 g of fiber and 15 essential nutrients, including 81 mg of magnesium, 220 mg of potassium and 7.7 mg of vitamin E, 13 g of unsaturated fats and only 1 g of saturated fat: all elements that make almonds an excellent snack to include in balanced weight management meal plans. Further information is available on Almonds.it.