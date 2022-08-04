And from the glory of Spanish sport in Barcelona 92 ​​to the bitter taste of defeat. From the hardest blow of the Spanish basketball team in the Games to the heartbreak of the epic final of the water polo team against Italy with three extensions.

“It was hard”, admits Jordi Villacampa about ‘El Angolazo’. “The most cried silver; we are devastated, but so are our people. We feel that we failed them”, say Dani Ballart and Jordi Sans in the Picornell pools.

Lose to win again. Spanish basketball grew and later inspired the best generations. In Atlanta 96 Spanish water polo was crowned with gold.

Fermín Cacho, Miriam Blasco, Kiko Narváez, José Manuel Moreno, Eli Maragall, Maribel Martínez, Jordi Villacampa, Jordi Sans, Dani Ballart, Theresa Zabell, Manuel Fonseca, Pedro Palacios, Juan Antonio Samaranch Salisachs, Francesc Terrón recall the great moments of those Games with the experts and special envoys of AS. Olga Viza and Paloma del Río round off the journey through time with their particular vision after a long Olympic experience.

The eternal flame also reveals the recent steps of Cobi and Petra, the pets that gave birth to Javier Mariscal’s brilliant line. The designer takes paper and marker and presents the Cobi 3.0 with a scooter for AS. The pet with feelings follows the last one.

It was the Games that changed the Games. The perfect combination between spectacle and emotion. For many, the best Games in history. The twenty-two medals continue to be a reference today for Spanish sport. The flame lives on.

