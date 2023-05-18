If you have not yet been a victim of scams for WhatsAppit is almost certain that you have received at least one misspelled message from the “president of Amazon” hiring people for a million dollars a month. A mini-game to win some sneakers adidas Free if you share with 10 contacts or something similar. But, at least (we want to believe) you have not lost a hundred thousand pesos in one of these hoaxes.

This is what happened to an Indian engineer who was looking to make easy money by liking videos of Youtube. His recruiters soon offered him the opportunity to multiply his earnings if he made an investment in the project, to which the engineer accepted.

through a group of Telegram transfer was completed one hundred thousand pesos to the scammers, who, excited to have captured such juicy prey, demanded more money from the victim. But this set off the alarms so that the engineer decided to contact the police.

There are three highly effective and frequent scams among scammers, so be alert for any threatening calls or messages. They will always seek to scare them away by telling them about a debt they have, it can be a service like the telephone, electricity or a lightning offer that they should take advantage of. Another famous scam promises you to get rich by completing simple steps. And finally, lonely people can always be easily convinced if they are promised to find a partner.

Via: MEINMMO

Editor’s note: Be alert for any call or message that tries to get you to react urgently, recently they called me supposedly from my bank saying that someone wanted to enter my phone application. If they ask you to change your password it is suspicious, if they ask you for personal data too, and even more so if they ask you for money.

In the case of receiving a call “from the bank” hang up and call the hotline to verify that it is legitimate. Not the number from which they were called, but the number of the bank. And please, do not create any giveaway or answer messages from people who are not your contacts, especially if it is an incredibly good offer.