“Big Brother is watching you”

George Orwell

A few years ago it seemed that we Mexicans were winning the battle against an inquisitive and authoritarian state, but today we are losing it. The decision of the first chamber of the Supreme Court to allow the tax authorities to obtain information from the bank accounts of individuals or companies without the authorization of a judge is a brutal blow against individual rights.

Nobody questions that the authority can review bank accounts when it proves before a judge that there is probable cause for the commission of a crime, such as tax evasion. The problem arises when you obtain access to information on a discretionary basis, without a court order, without having to explain the reasons, without notifying the citizen whose rights are being violated. This lends itself to enormous abuse, despite the fact that the Constitution supposedly guarantees the protection of personal information.

The ministers of the first chamber recognized in their ruling “the relevance of the right to privacy.” They are bound. Article 16 of the Constitution not only states that “No one can be disturbed in his person, family, home or possessions, but by virtue of a written order from the competent authority, which establishes and motivates the legal cause of the procedure”, but also adds : “Everyone has the right to the protection of their personal data”. Given these constitutional guarantees, the ministers cannot simply say that the State has no obligation to protect banking secrecy.

However, with the argument that “no right is absolute”, ministers, legislators and officials have been eroding individual guarantees to build an increasingly powerful and abusive State. Article 142 of the Credit Institutions Law is a step in this direction since it allows the tax authorities to review any bank account without the permission of a judge and without even probable cause to justify it. The Court’s ruling declaring this article constitutional violates the right to protection of personal data, which is of concern at a time when the President of the Republic himself is displaying the personal financial data of a journalist because his criticism annoys him.

The ruling against bank secrecy is not the only case in which the Mexican State is degrading individual guarantees. The number of crimes in which the presumption of innocence does not apply is increasing. The figure of pre-trial detention, which allows punishment before judging, is applied to a growing number of crimes. The case of Rosario Robles is an example of how it is used against political “enemies”, even when they are accused of crimes that do not provide for preventive detention. The domain extinction allows the authorities to confiscate the properties of alleged criminals before they are tried, but also gives them the power to sell them without a prior court ruling. The characteristic “excuse me” of Mexican justice becomes an insult in these cases.

We are getting closer to a society like the one described by George Orwell in 1984. The State has the right to arrest us, strip us of our properties and rummage through our bank accounts. You can do it at your discretion; he no longer even has to convince a judge. although it did not cost them much to do it before. Individual guarantees are becoming simple adornments of the Constitution, precepts without real validity.

Sewer system

While the State violates banking secrecy, it hides information that should be public. The Mexico City Water System reserved for three years the operation logs of the metropolitan drainage of September 6, 2021. It does not want us to know the actions that led to the flooding of the Tula River that caused 14 deaths.