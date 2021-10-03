Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 market values ​​of Phocéens

Payet absent, you miss a unique creator

At the end of the first 45 minutes, the observation was as simple as it was multiple: LOSC-OM had everything a good game, with desire, intensity and opportunities. We could even have added wasted situations … about OM. Because if we except the strike of Dieng, at the end of the race (3rd), we would quickly realize the absence as damaging as recurring of a real center-forward in the Olympian squad. Witness ? This same Dieng, who instantly returned to the penalty area (7th), without finding any partner. Or the many comebacks of bullets, annihilated due to the lack of solution in the Lille area. Sampaoli’s players were also going to suffer from the lack of a creator in midfield. From a player capable of converting a good ball into a serious scoring opportunity. The Olympians were certainly present in the duels (Guendouzi and Rongier in particular), and in the recovery, but no one in the construction, no one for the last pass. Example when Guendouzi (25th) found himself alone at 30 meters on a missed clearance from the Lille goalkeeper and hit three meters above the goal. Dimitri Payet must have seen the damage, in front of his screen, in Marseille ….

Gerson, from hope to despair

It was enough to spend a few seconds, during the first period, on social networks to understand how the Brazilian midfielder had annoyed the Marseille fans. And for good reason. The Brazilian, once again, passed through, much less influential than Guendouzi and Rongier, who, them, recovered many balls. Slow, often poorly placed, unable to bring offensively, Gerson even took reckless risks in the recovery, thus offering a serious scoring opportunity for Yilmaz (43rd). Before Saliba saves the furniture. Sampaoli would wait until the 61st minute to finally release him for the benefit of Amine Harit. We wonder why he didn’t do it sooner.

Sampaoli got it right but should suffer …

Weeks that some observers wonder about the real tactical skills of the Marseille technician. However, and on this meeting, it is clear that Sampaoli changed the course of the game with his changes when he returned from the locker room. Admittedly, the Lille have accumulated clear chances and have only scored two goals, certainly Benjamin André was the author of a phenomenal match, but the Marseillais set foot on the ball with the appearances of Milik (instead of of Dieng) and that of Kamara, which caused the exit of Caleta-Car (transparent). But in the same way as in the first period, the Phocéens had situations, but few clear chances. Milik, and rightly so, is running out of form. And OM remains a team that has experienced serious physical push-ups on each of its outings. This was still the case in Lille, as the Sampaoli device is so demanding. Another concern for the volcanic technician, his choices, which could quickly fuel the debate. Gerson titular, Kamara and Mandanda on the bench, it starts to make talk. As long as the points accumulate, it passes. But if Marseille starts to lose …