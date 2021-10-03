Zapping Goal! Football club OM – Lens: the debrief

By losing this Sunday on the lawn of LOSC (2-0), Olympique de Marseille followed a fourth game without a win in all competitions. In a post-match press conference, OM coach Jorge Sampaoli regretted that Lille played low and against.

“We still dominated the game, we had a lot of loss of balls. We knew that Lille was waiting for us to lose the ball to play against, that’s what happened tonight. The idea is to keep working, you have to go through the game to win matches. It’s a difficult championship, very physical. There are a lot of teams in France who play low and against. We must continue to work, have possession of the ball and dominate our opponents as we did. “

⏱ 𝐅𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 | #LOSCOM 2️⃣-0️⃣ Our Olympians bow. 🏟 Next match against @FCLorient the 17/10, after the international break. pic.twitter.com/GtEkMxDPwF – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 3, 2021