During the long interview granted to Talk Sport two days ago, José Fonte did not only talk about Kylian Mbappé and his controversial behavior. The 37-year-old central defender also returned to the title of champion of France, one of the greatest moments of his career. For him, this triumph is due to an exceptional state of mind.

“It was probably one of the best achievements of my career. Even more so when you win the championship against a team like PSG and like we did. It was awesome and fantastic what we achieved. It was all due to our team spirit, our solidarity and our desire not to concede goals, the defenses win the championship as we normally say. It was fantastic for the city, for the club and for the whole country because no one wants to see PSG win so many titles in a row. “

