Second Lieutenant Soto, protagonist of ‘La Lista’, imprisoned for his alleged collaboration with Los Zetas. Theresa of Michael

In March 2011, the Army arrested 15 soldiers in Coahuila for their alleged collaboration with the Los Zetas cartel. The old Prosecutor’s Office had opened an investigation after the discovery, just then, of a payroll of the criminal group. A list found of one of the leaders of Los Zetas in the area, which reflected payments to dozens of authorities, including the military. His story, collected in the podcast The listwhich EL PAÍS produced in collaboration with Así Como Suena, appears reflected in the Sedena papers.

Narrated from the story of one of the 15 soldiers, Second Lieutenant Francisco Soto, The list It tells of the detention of the soldiers, the hardships their families are going through, and the irregularities in the case: torture of Soto and the others, evidence of a suspicious origin, strange statements by the criminal informers. Released at the end of 2020, the story reaches a point in the process when civil justice is about to take it over, after nine years of discretion in military courts, repetition of the trial.

Beyond the interest in the fate of the soldiers, the case is interesting because of the panorama it offers of the war against drug traffickers, promoted during the government of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), and the relationship between the security apparatus and violence extreme of Los Zetas. The Sedena papers offer some clue to the interests and intentions of the Armed Forces in the case.

The leak of hundreds of thousands of emails from the Secretary of Defense in Mexico (Sedena) shows the Army’s exhaustive monitoring of different aspects of the country’s public life, civil and military. Among the emails are thousands of press summaries, hundreds of criminal group schemes, dozens of reports on regional politics, and documents on the status of judicial proceedings against the military.

Documents that speak of the case of Second Lieutenant Francisco Soto and other soldiers.

Thus, for example, the database contains as many other databases in which the names of sentenced soldiers or those with open legal proceedings appear, accompanied by mountains of variables: degree, summary of facts, crime, precautionary measure and observations. Similarly, there are dozens of spreadsheets that collect the payment to processed soldiers, creditors of a salary until judges or courts issue a sentence.

In some cases, different offices inside and outside the Sedena exchange emails with documents on processes against soldiers or specific groups of soldiers. This is the case of the Saltillo group, the protagonist of dozens of message chains between different offices within the secretariat. In some emails there are striking data. For example, in a Word document from February of this year, Sedena sends to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) the list of 21 processes that the military justice plans to send or has already sent to the civil one. Two have to do with the 15 soldiers from Saltillo.

In one of these two, which concerns, among others, one of the alleged links between Los Zetas and the barracks, it is explained that, in reality, the alleged collaboration of the military with criminals dates back almost two years before the discovery of the Zeta payroll, in March 2011. The document says, by way of summary: “In the month of October 2009, Lieutenant Montiel Rumbo,” it reads, referring to one of the two links, “accepted to collaborate with Los Zetas, to whom he informed about military operations; subsequently, he began to recruit officers and troop personnel to work with the aforementioned criminal organization”.

In the other process that the military justice sends to the civil one, there is talk of the other of the links. “In October 2010, [el sargento José Luis N] He went to work for the Zetas at the invitation of Second Sergeant Driver Sergio Treviño Ríos (…) Gerry was also giving him his payment directly, likewise the defendant accepts that only a person who identified himself as Gerry called his cell phone ”. The text refers to one of the two zetas, Gerardo Hernández, on which the military justice based the accusation against the 15 soldiers from Saltillo, in addition to the payroll.

An unresolved matter

Another interesting document that refers to the case is a compendium of the messages exchanged at the beginning of 2020 between the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) and Sedena regarding the requests of the imprisoned soldiers. In February of that year, the group Rompiendo Cadenas, which has tried to make noise about the situation of several of the soldiers from Saltillo and other imprisoned soldiers, requested the mediation of the Government with the Sedena. The exchange sometimes symbolizes the feeling of impotence that has invaded the families of those from Saltillo these years.

On February 11, an official from the Segob Justice System Support Unit wrote to the Secretary of Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, to convey the requests of the military prisoners. Among them were Second Lieutenant Soto or Lieutenant Sócrates Humberto López, another of the detainees. Both share, in addition to the time in prison, the recognition by the Sedena of the torture inflicted on them by members of the Federal Military Judicial Police, treatment that led to the payment of compensation by the secretariat.

The official transfers to Sandoval the “problematic” of their cases, for example, procedural delays, the same torture they suffered, the irregularities in the detention, the dangers of continuing in civilian prisons and not in a military one. The Segob worker sends the same letter to the director general of military justice at the time, Brigadier General Antonio Ramírez. The document then incorporates various communications within the Sedena and then the responses.

In the first, for example, a military judge explains that their transfer from the civilian prison they are in to a military one is inadmissible, due to the type of crime they are accused of, organized crime and drug trafficking. Regarding the delays, the judge places the responsibility on the parties, pointing out that it is their responsibility to comply with the deadlines established by the court. All this happened before the military justice itself sent the case to civilian courts.

The same document incorporates official letters from March 2020, in which a military judge different from the previous one responds to Soto and Sócrates about a bunch of private requests, made in the context of the protest by the Rompiendo Cadenas collective. The two request a transfer to a military prison, the updating of their salaries, suspended during the time they were sentenced – the military justice sentenced them before they were ordered to be retried and that the soldiers remain as defendants again — and information on “the social security to which they are entitled”.

The answer is an example of bureaucratic coldness. Upon transfer, he tells them no, alleging legal arguments similar to those of his colleague. Regarding the salary, he tells them that they are already being paid half, which is the usual situation for military officers who have been tried and have not yet been sentenced. And about access to social security, they are told that “their rights are valid.”

