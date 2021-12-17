Jaime Vallaure and Rafael Lamata are Los Torreznos. The duo, formed in 2000, define their work as “conceptual exploration in the social, political and deep-rooted customs field.” Among their projects they have different titles such as ‘Power’, ‘Culture’, ‘Money’, ‘Reality’ or ‘Thought’ and this Friday they present their new proposal, ‘Art’ at the Párraga Center in Murcia. This piece is based on the idea that “contemporary art is not reduced to cryptic elements that can only be understood by people close to this territory.” This research, based on their experience, allows them to address a whole series of social and personal topics from a critical point of view. A conceptual perspective that has the minimum of elements, fundamentally with its presence, the body and the word.

‘The art’ When

Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Where

Center Párraga. Murcia.

How many

Free entry with prior reservation on the web.

The Murcia Stage Directors Association offers, today at 12.30 pm, in the same space, a forum-debate open to the public with the artists, moderated by Pedro Alberto Cruz.