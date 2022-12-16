Culiacán.- The Tomateros de Culiacán whitewashed the Águilas de Mexicali by a score of 5-0 to sign up for their second series in a row within the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League. With this, the cherries remain in the playoff zone to be located in the eighth position with 9.5 points, although they need to keep up the good pace.

Those from home attacked David Reyes early and in the first inning they made the pool for him. Sebastián Elizalde singled, went immediately to second base with a bad turn from the pitcher, reaching promised land with a double by Joey Meneses between the left and center field.

The next damage from the Tomateros came in the third round. Stonne Garrett led off with a hit through the shortstop hole, setting the stage for Ramiro Peña to hit his fifth home run of the season.

Culiacán tied the victory in the eighth inning by adding a couple more lines. Sebastián Elizalde hit a double, Efrén Navarro and Emmanuel Ávila received their respective intentional walks to fill the trails with one out, Román Alí Solís arriving with a double to send Elizalde and Navarro to the register, while Ávila was put out on the mound in the same play.

The Panamanian Alberto Guerrero allowed three hits in 5.1 innings to get in line with his second win of the season putting their numbers at 2-1, 4.32. Francisco Villegas, Roel Ramírez, Sasagi Sánchez and José Luis Bravo added to his good pitching performance and none of the relievers allowed a hit.

The defeat was for David Reyeswho in 6.0 innings scored two clean runs, in addition to accepting six hits.

The Tomateros will seek tomorrow to maintain the winning inertia when they visit the sotaneros, Charros de Jalisco. Kurt Heyer (2-3, 3.59) will be the starting pitcher. Alemao Hernández (4-4, 2.43) will do it for the locals. The game will start at 6:30 p.m.