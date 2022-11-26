Hermosillo, Sonora.- The Tomateros de Culiacán began the LAMP classic series with defeat against Naranjeros de Hermosillo, after falling tonight by slate of 3-2. César Salazar produced the three little lines for the triumph of the Sonorans, the one that won the painful way when he was hit with the bases loaded in the eighth.

The duel corresponded to the first of the second series of the second round of the 22-23 campaign of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

The Orange trees did not take long to get ahead, because in the second inning they scored once. César Salazar connected unstoppable through the left field, which made Kean Wong ring to make it 1-0 for the locals.

It was in the fourth roll when the board moved again, and César Salazar reappeared, who produced his second run of the night, now with a sacrifice fly to the left for Nick Torres to score in pisa and runs to make it 2-0.

Juan Pablo Oramas kept the culichi offensive at bay, because in five innings of work he only allowed four hits and did not allow runs. But the cherries took off the shutout in the seventh roll, there Trey Cabbage hit his second home run of the season, this time solo to make the game 2-1.

Tomateros tied the game in the eighth, when Efrén Navarro found the bases loaded with no outs, and grounded out to first base for Omar Estévez to make it 2-2.

The difference-making run came in the bottom of the eighth, when Kevin Marnon hit César Salazar with the bases loaded, for him to produce his third run of the game, this time a wheelie for 3-2. The winning pitcher was César Vargas, the defeated Marshall Kasowskiwhile the save went to Fernando Salas.

This Saturday the second of the series will be played in Hermosillo, a duel that will start at 6:00 p.m. in Sinaloa.