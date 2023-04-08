The northern tigers, the regional Mexican music group, has once again made it clear why they are known as the “Jefes de jefes”, they have more than 50 years of careerhave proudly and successfully maintained their recognition since the beginning of their career.

They triumphed with their music in an important space in the United States, they broke an attendance record at Go Tejano Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, by summoning 75,586 people, surpassing the previous mark of Cardi B.

Achievement that places them in the top 1 of the groups worldwide as one of the best exponents of the regional mexican music, that has gone around the world with its great successes, five decades that mark from generation to generation.

The northern tigers on their tour entitled “Siempre contigo”, in which they have visited several cities in Mexico, Colombia and the United States, they have some presentations, they have dozens of concerts to come in the remainder of 2023, and their audience is desperate to enjoy their live music.

Soon they will perform in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, where the northern tigers They are the favorites of the public, one of the most anticipated on the tour and it is expected to be a resounding success, as have been all those who have performed so far.

The northern tigers continue to demonstrate why they are considered one of the best exponents of regional Mexican music, fans of the group look forward to each performance and are eager to enjoy their songs once again.