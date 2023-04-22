It seems incredible but twenty exact years have passed – the fiction premiered on April 22, 2003 – since ‘Los Serrano’ slipped into the lives of a large part of the spectators. The series created by Álex Pina and Daniel Écija recounted the adventures of a newly created family built around Diego (Antonio Resines), a widower, and Lucía (Belén Rueda), a divorced woman. He, rude and in a permanent attempt at deconstruction, brought three kids to such a curious marriage: Marcos (Fran Perea), Guille (Víctor Elías) and Curro (Jorge Jurado); she, modern and empowered, two girls: Eva (Verónica Sánchez) and Teté (Natalia Sánchez). Between 2003 and 2008, throughout its eight seasons and the comings and goings of some of its main characters, fiction not only conquered an average of 5,038,000 viewers (and a 28.6% share), with two seasons in which it reached close to seven million, but also received awards such as Ondas for the best Spanish series in 2004; the Golden Microphone; the Fotogramas de Plata Award, and the Award granted by the Television Academy.

We said that it seems incredible because its arrival on platforms such as Prime Video and Mitele.es, as well as its broadcasts on thematic channels such as Factoría de Ficción (FDF), have given a new life to a fiction whose success crossed borders. The series was not only broadcast in many European and Latin American countries, but also received adaptations in Portugal, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Slovenia and Bulgaria. Since its arrival on these platforms, it is not difficult to find sequences and excerpts from it on social networks such as TikTok, where the girl is moved by the relationships that fiction woven between the half-siblings Eva and Marcos and Teté and Guille, laughing out loud with the toilet brush with which an out-of-control Diego threatened his offspring, hallucinates how brutal Fiti (Antonio Molero) and Santi (Jesús Bonilla) are, or sings to the rhythm of songs by Fran Perea, El Sueño de Morfeo or Santa Justa Klan, all of them groups emerged in the heat of the series. In fact, according to an audience analysis published by Barlovento Comunicación, the range of viewers who now enjoy Los Serrano the most is the one between 13 and 24 years old.

Fran Perea, Víctor Elías, Antonio Resines, Belén Rueda, Natalia Sánchez, Verónica Sánchez and, lying down, Jorge Jurado, in the photograph of the meeting.



But, what is the key to fiction continuing to have followers among new generations? Its creator, Daniel Écija, the creator of other hits such as ‘Médico de familia’ or ‘Periodistas’, has explained on several occasions that fiction «talked about what matters to us: life, family, our friends, the love, heartbreak, making up for lost time and second chances. To this we had to add that its main objective was simply to entertain and have fun, without further ado. The fact that its cast was choral and had characters of different ages also contributed to all viewers feeling challenged in some way, as had previously happened in titles such as ‘Family Doctor’, ‘Farmacia de vididad’ or ‘Compañeros’, unlike current fiction that is usually oriented to much more marked population niches.

Chapters as emblematic as ‘Gifted’ remain to be remembered, in which Diego is convinced that Guille’s melon has high capacities; ‘Usufructus’, with the tensions between Santi and his mother-in-law; the most dramatic ‘Las fases del amor’, with the death of Lucía, clearly inspired by a fantastic series like ‘Ángel’, or the mythical finale, as funny as it is embarrassing, for which Antonio Resines says that he is still asked questions and what he does understand that since the wedding with Lucía everything had been a dream.

A halfway reunion



With all this devotion to ‘Los Serrano’ it made sense that, in view of the twentieth anniversary, a reunion would be organized. In this sense, it seems that Fran Perea is the one who has led it. For a few years Perea and Elías, who triumphs as a pianist wherever he goes, have collaborated on various musical projects. “I have been lucky that life has given me one more little brother,” he said in an interview a month ago. But last year things got a little more serious and the actor unveiled his next project ‘One plus one is 20’, co-produced with Elías, where he takes songs from his first two albums, closely linked to the ‘Los Serrano’ series ‘, and performs them with artists and bands such as La Oreja de Van Gogh, Rayden, Pignoise or Ginebras.

Víctor Elías and Fran Perea, during the presentation of 'One plus one equals 20'.



The big surprise came yesterday, one day before the twentieth anniversary, with the premiere of the new version of ‘One plus one is 7’ with Despistaos in a video clip in which Antonio Resines, Belén Rueda, Verónica Sánchez, Natalia Sánchez and Jorge Jurado. “We wanted to tell our story, twenty years later and all together through the most emblematic song,” Perea revealed in the presentation, acknowledging that it had cost “God and help” to bring together the seven actors.

The images of the video clip will also be present in the special broadcast by Telecinco this Saturday 21st starting at 11:00 a.m. with the best moments of the series, false takes, unpublished images, the analysis of Daniel Écija and prominent television critics such as Alberto Rey and Sergio del Molino, comedians and digital creators like Gersan and Bertus and the youtuber and actress Esty Quesada. The network will also broadcast the first episode of the acclaimed fiction, while Factoría de Ficción (FDF) will offer a marathon of emblematic episodes, starting at 1:20 p.m.