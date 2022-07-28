The mayor, Pedro Luis Molina, and the Councilor for Festivities, Vicente Candel, presented yesterday the programming of the festivities in honor of San Roque, which will start on August 8 and end on the 16th. The budget amounts to 100,000 euros. The main musical events will come from Los Secretos, who will perform on August 14 at the sports center (11 p.m.). In addition, Unrisen will offer a tribute to Queen on the 13th, and humor will arrive with Santi Rodríguez and his work ‘Como en la casa de uno’ on the 15th. These last two shows will also be held at the sports center.

In addition, other events are scheduled, such as the musical Drilo Sinfónico and a tribute to El Canto del Loco, both on August 10, as well as a concert by the Blanca Musical Group (August 11).

But the bulk of the acts in honor of San Roque will revolve around the running of the bulls. The first bullfighting act will be on the 9th (10 pm, in the Plaza de La Iglesia) with the proclamation of the matador Luis Francisco Esplá. The programming will continue with the four running of the bulls. The first will be held on August 11 (3:00 p.m.) with the usual route. The main novelty of the remaining three is that the steers will go out on the Gran Vía for the first time. Thus, on August 13, cattle from the Los Maños ranch will run, on the 14th it will be the turn of the Pincha bulls, while on the 15th the Espartaco morlacos will take to the streets.

The II Bullfighting Contest will begin on Saturday 13 with a heads up between Jorge Martínez and Marcos Linares. The next day it will be the turn of Jaime González Écija and Víctor Acebo from Murcia. And on Monday the 15th, it will be the final between the winners of the previous celebrations. The bullfighting activity will be completed with the two children’s running of the bulls (August 11 and 12) and a cutter contest (August 12).