03/05/2025



Updated at 9:15 p.m.





The first thing the kings came upon this Wednesday at the stand of ABC Cultural in Arco was a work of Pierre Gonnord that is titled ‘Manuel’ and that is part of the series ‘Gypsies’. Recognized as one of the best European photographic portraitists, Gonnord always chose among the dough those who deserved special treatment because their personal qualities and history demanded a separate page. Don Felipe and Mrs. Letizia understood as soon as he saw the thirteen works exhibited with the president of Vocento, Ignacio Ybarraand the director of ABC Cultural, Jesús García Calero.

When a year of the death of the portrait is about to be fulfilled, the Kings recognized the demands of Gonnord. Contemplating ‘Manuel’, Don Felipe surely remembered his radio debut of just a few days ago, when the king turned to the Caló on Radio Exterior to celebrate the 600th anniversary of the arrival of the gypsy people to Spain. And, as explained, José Luis MarotoGonnord husband and executor; Concha Aizpurufrom the gallery Juana de Aizpuruand the Cultural ABC editor, Javier Díaz-GuardiolaGonnord did the impossible to dignify the forgotten and claim the marginalized and undervalued, to such an extent that he placed the repudiated at the same level as the great characters represented in the paintings that hang in the great museums. Shortly before, they had passed through Geneviere e YvesGonnord’s parents, who came from France for this posthumous tribute to their son. Very excited was also Maroto, who told La Reina how Díaz-Guardiola’s proposal emerged to expose Gonnord’s portraits in the Estand of ABC Cultural, which has been very well received since the beginning of the fair.

For Don Felipe and Doña Letizia, this edition of Arco was different. As they pass through the stand of the Alvear Helga Gallery, Patricia, daughter of the historic gallery owner, who died last February at age 88. Along with Alberto Gallardodirector of the gallery, and Gregorio Cámarahead of sales, they remembered Helga, whom they greeted every year and with whom they entertained themselves talking for a long time. Although she did not need it, the galleroista acknowledged that the kings always gave her luck, as happened in 2021, when minutes after her visit she sold one of the works she had exposed. As she herself recognized then, they had “A very special relationship”: “They love me very much and I love them very much.” This was appreciated that same year, when the kings moved to Cáceres to inaugurate their museum. Before continuing with the visit, they saw a selection of works from the Helga collection bought in the Ediciones de Arco de Madrid and Lisbon in the last fifteen years.

Together with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayusothe Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasunand the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeidathe kings stopped in Luis Advancethe Valencian gallery was the only Spanish in which they stopped with Helga de Alvear. It was one of the fourteen stops made by the Kings, who also immersed themselves in the depths of the art and traditions of the Amazon with a brief journey guided by the commissioners MARIA WILLS and Denilson Baniwa. And, among others, they also met the British artists of Waddington Custot or the Colombian art of Riegner houses.