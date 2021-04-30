Pablo Matera, captain of Los Pumas, will play in 2022 Super Rugby with the Canterbury Crusaders of New Zealand, one of the most important franchises of the tournament, after announcing that he wanted to be part of this championship, despite the fact that his Current club, Stade Francais, offered to renew his contract for three years.

“In response to speculation about Pablo Matera’s future as a player, the Crusaders can confirm that the Argentine forward signed with the club for the 2022 Super Rugby season.”the official statement from Crusaders stated.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson agreed with this addition and confessed that Matera is one of the best third line in the world.

“Pablo is one of the main forwards in World Rugby. He is a skilled and tenacious player with authentic leadership qualities., who has impressed us with his physique and his work ethic. We are very excited that he will join us next season and share his experience with our young group of loose forwards who are learning their trade, “said Robertson.

Matera, who played 69 test matches with Los Pumas and was their captain in the historic first win against the All Blacks in the 2020 Rugby Championship, was in charge of thanking his current club for letting him fulfill his wish.

“The Stade Français was very understanding and proposed this option to me: go play a season in Super Rugby and then go back to Paris to finish my contract,” he said..

Pablo Matera, will play Super Rugby. (AP Photo / Christophe Ena, File)

After a 2020 moved by the viralization of old discriminatory tweets that brought him several problems and forced him to ask for a public apology, Matera affirms himself in the elite of world rugby.

It will not be the first time that he will play in this tournament, since he did it with the Jaguares, an Argentine franchise, with whom he reached the final in 2019 precisely against the Crusaders, but he confessed that he wants to discover new places, new cultures and new rugby.